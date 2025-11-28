Friday, November 28, 2025
HomeNewsRDC CHAIRPERSONS AND VICE CHAIRPERSONS TAKE OATH OF OFFICE
NewsPolitics

RDC CHAIRPERSONS AND VICE CHAIRPERSONS TAKE OATH OF OFFICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
32

BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Nine Regional Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons on Thursday took the oath of office before President Irfaan Ali at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, formally assuming leadership roles across Guyana’s administrative regions.

President Ali, in delivering remarks following the swearing-in ceremony, urged the newly appointed officials to embrace accountability, unity, and proactive leadership.

“The people of Guyana have given you a mandate to build, not to divide— to deliver, not to stall progress,” the Head of State said, reminding the representatives that service must always come before self.

“Let your tenure be one defined by action, humility, accessibility, and measurable results.”

The President also emphasized that the appointments align with the PPP/C administration’s wider developmental strategy aimed at strengthening communities and modernising local governance.

WHO WAS SWORN IN? – REGION-BY-REGION BREAKDOWN

Region One

  • Chairman: Brentnol Ashley (Re-elected)
  • Vice Chairman: Paul Pierre

Region Two

  • Chairman: Devin Mohan
  • Vice Chairman: Humace Oodit (Re-elected)

Region Three

  • Chairman: Sheik Mohamed Inshan Ayube (Re-elected)
  • Vice Chairperson: Anjanie Narine

Region Four

  • Chairman: Clemsford Belgrave
  • Vice Chairman: Deoraj Nauth

Region Five

  • Chairman: Recardo Phillips
  • Vice Chairman: Kleon Lindey

Region Six

  • Chairman: Junior Basant
  • Vice Chairman: Sahid Khan

Region Seven

  • Chairperson: June Shurland-Gittens
  • Vice Chairman: Alden Marslowe

Region Eight

  • Chairperson: Tarcellia John
  • Vice Chairperson: Samantha Edwards-John (APNU)

Region Nine

  • Chairperson: Vania Albert (PPP/C)
  • Vice Chairman: Daniel Aguilar

All nine Chairpersons and their deputies took the oath before the President and were also sworn in as Justices of the Peace by Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Region 10 Still in Limbo

Despite the nationwide rollout of elected leadership, Region Ten’s Chair and Vice Chair remain unsworn, as a longstanding stalemate continues to delay completion of the election process.

No representatives from the mining district were present at Thursday’s ceremony.

Previous article
ALEXANDER TO CAREFULLY ANALYZE TERMINATION OF CONTRACT AT GECOM BEFORE TAKING ACTION
Next article
CONSTRUCTION WALL IN BUSY STABROEK SHOPPING AREA, VENDORS SAY THEY WERE NOT INFORMED, FORCED TO RELOCATE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA’S BUSINESS MARKET

QUEEN’S COLLEGE ALUMINI NAMED TOP UWI MATRICULANT FOR 2025