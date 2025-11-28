RDC CHAIRPERSONS AND VICE CHAIRPERSONS TAKE OATH OF OFFICE

BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |
Nine Regional Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons on Thursday took the oath of office before President Irfaan Ali at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, formally assuming leadership roles across Guyana’s administrative regions.
President Ali, in delivering remarks following the swearing-in ceremony, urged the newly appointed officials to embrace accountability, unity, and proactive leadership.
“The people of Guyana have given you a mandate to build, not to divide— to deliver, not to stall progress,” the Head of State said, reminding the representatives that service must always come before self.
“Let your tenure be one defined by action, humility, accessibility, and measurable results.”
The President also emphasized that the appointments align with the PPP/C administration’s wider developmental strategy aimed at strengthening communities and modernising local governance.
WHO WAS SWORN IN? – REGION-BY-REGION BREAKDOWN
Region One
- Chairman: Brentnol Ashley (Re-elected)
- Vice Chairman: Paul Pierre
Region Two
- Chairman: Devin Mohan
- Vice Chairman: Humace Oodit (Re-elected)
Region Three
- Chairman: Sheik Mohamed Inshan Ayube (Re-elected)
- Vice Chairperson: Anjanie Narine
Region Four
- Chairman: Clemsford Belgrave
- Vice Chairman: Deoraj Nauth
Region Five
- Chairman: Recardo Phillips
- Vice Chairman: Kleon Lindey
Region Six
- Chairman: Junior Basant
- Vice Chairman: Sahid Khan
Region Seven
- Chairperson: June Shurland-Gittens
- Vice Chairman: Alden Marslowe
Region Eight
- Chairperson: Tarcellia John
- Vice Chairperson: Samantha Edwards-John (APNU)
Region Nine
- Chairperson: Vania Albert (PPP/C)
- Vice Chairman: Daniel Aguilar
All nine Chairpersons and their deputies took the oath before the President and were also sworn in as Justices of the Peace by Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.
Region 10 Still in Limbo
Despite the nationwide rollout of elected leadership, Region Ten’s Chair and Vice Chair remain unsworn, as a longstanding stalemate continues to delay completion of the election process.
No representatives from the mining district were present at Thursday’s ceremony.