RDC CHAIRPERSONS AND VICE CHAIRPERSONS TAKE OATH OF OFFICE

BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Nine Regional Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons on Thursday took the oath of office before President Irfaan Ali at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, formally assuming leadership roles across Guyana’s administrative regions.

President Ali, in delivering remarks following the swearing-in ceremony, urged the newly appointed officials to embrace accountability, unity, and proactive leadership.

“The people of Guyana have given you a mandate to build, not to divide— to deliver, not to stall progress,” the Head of State said, reminding the representatives that service must always come before self. “Let your tenure be one defined by action, humility, accessibility, and measurable results.”

The President also emphasized that the appointments align with the PPP/C administration’s wider developmental strategy aimed at strengthening communities and modernising local governance.

WHO WAS SWORN IN? – REGION-BY-REGION BREAKDOWN

Region One

Chairman: Brentnol Ashley (Re-elected)

Brentnol Ashley (Re-elected) Vice Chairman: Paul Pierre

Region Two

Chairman: Devin Mohan

Devin Mohan Vice Chairman: Humace Oodit (Re-elected)

Region Three

Chairman: Sheik Mohamed Inshan Ayube (Re-elected)

Sheik Mohamed Inshan Ayube (Re-elected) Vice Chairperson: Anjanie Narine

Region Four

Chairman: Clemsford Belgrave

Clemsford Belgrave Vice Chairman: Deoraj Nauth

Region Five

Chairman: Recardo Phillips

Recardo Phillips Vice Chairman: Kleon Lindey

Region Six

Chairman: Junior Basant

Junior Basant Vice Chairman: Sahid Khan

Region Seven

Chairperson: June Shurland-Gittens

June Shurland-Gittens Vice Chairman: Alden Marslowe

Region Eight

Chairperson: Tarcellia John

Tarcellia John Vice Chairperson: Samantha Edwards-John (APNU)

Region Nine

Chairperson: Vania Albert (PPP/C)

Vania Albert (PPP/C) Vice Chairman: Daniel Aguilar

All nine Chairpersons and their deputies took the oath before the President and were also sworn in as Justices of the Peace by Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Region 10 Still in Limbo

Despite the nationwide rollout of elected leadership, Region Ten’s Chair and Vice Chair remain unsworn, as a longstanding stalemate continues to delay completion of the election process.

No representatives from the mining district were present at Thursday’s ceremony.

