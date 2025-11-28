Friday, November 28, 2025
CONSTRUCTION WALL IN BUSY STABROEK SHOPPING AREA, VENDORS SAY THEY WERE NOT INFORMED, FORCED TO RELOCATE

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Construction barriers erected overnight in the heart of the Stabroek Market Square commercial zone have sparked frustration and anger among dozens of vendors, many of whom say the move blindsided them.

The barriers—installed late Wednesday night as part of a Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development beautification project—were met with outrage Thursday morning as vendors arrived to find sections of the square blocked off without prior warning.

“Any government minister did not inform us. Nobody told us anything,” one vendor told Nightly News, explaining that the work began just before midnight, leaving them scrambling to relocate their stalls.

Vendors argue that although they were advised months ago that upgrades were planned, they were never given a date, relocation schedule, or formal notice. Many said they had already stocked up heavily for the Christmas season, making the disruption financially devastating.

Another vendor expressed frustration, saying:
“Every week I pay my revenue. The people never give me any notice—nothing. They just came and blocked off the place this morning.”

With the construction walls now cutting off access to their regular vending spots, vendors say they are being forced to shift to less visible areas—risking a significant blow to their holiday sales.

Some called the project’s timing insensitive and poorly planned, noting that even if beautification work is necessary, it should have been scheduled for January or during a slower business period.

“People invest a lot of money in Christmas. At least wait until January,” one vendor pleaded.
“You can’t just fence people in without warning.”

Many are now urging the government to pause the works, properly engage vendors, and establish a structured relocation plan before proceeding further.

The Ministry of Local Government has not yet issued a public response to the complaints.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
