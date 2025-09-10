NO COLLUSION BETWEEN MOHAMEDS AND VENEZUELA – VENEZUELAN AMBASSADOR

Venezuelan Ambassador Denies Collusion Allegations Between Muhammad Family and Maduro Regime

Travis Chase HGP Nightly News

Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Perez Sylvia, has dismissed claims that there is collusion between We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) leader Azruddin Muhammad, his father Nazar “Shell” Muhammad, and the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Responding to questions about alleged security threats and collusion, Ambassador Sylvia was direct: “No. How do you say that? No collusion in one sense.”

The issue gained traction after U.S. Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez posted on social media that Congress was “alarmed by the regime in Venezuela’s attempt to undermine Guyana through its pro-Maduro puppet candidate Azruddin Muhammad,” who remains sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Gimenez added that the Western Hemisphere must remain “a stronghold of freedom, not a breeding ground for communist dictatorships.”

General Secretary of the PPP/C and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo also fueled speculation, claiming the Muhammad family was seeking to flee Guyana. But Ambassador Sylvia emphasized that visits to the Venezuelan Embassy are strictly private and should not be politicized: “If you go to do a transaction, this is between the embassy and the person… I have to respect the privacy of the people that went to the embassy.”

Azruddin Muhammad has again rejected the PPP/C’s assertions, labeling them as deliberate misinformation: “Conveniently, these utterances come post-elections, proving here again that the PPP deliberately peddled distortion and scare tactics to mislead voters.”

The controversy underscores the tense political climate following the 2025 elections, with the PPP/C, opposition parties, and international voices continuing to trade sharp accusations.

