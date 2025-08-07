Thursday, August 7, 2025
HomeNewsHANA MOHAMED CHIDES PPP/C’S CONSTANT SMEAR CAMPAIGN ON W.I.N’S PRESIDENTIAL
NewsPolitics

HANA MOHAMED CHIDES PPP/C’S CONSTANT SMEAR CAMPAIGN ON W.I.N’S PRESIDENTIAL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
231

WIN Party Accuses PPP/C of Coordinated Smear Campaign Against Azruddin Mohamed at ERC Code of Conduct Signing

By HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – Emotions ran high during Tuesday’s Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) code of conduct signing for the upcoming September 1 general and regional elections, as We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party representative Hannah Mohamed issued a fiery condemnation of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) for what she described as a coordinated effort to discredit WIN’s presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed.

Speaking at the event held in Georgetown, Mohamed accused the ruling party of violating the very code of conduct it was there to endorse, stating:

“We call the Commission’s attention to the constant and deliberate discrediting of our presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed through coordinated online smear campaigns and state-affiliated messaging.”

Religious and Racial Undertones Cited

Mohamed, visibly impassioned, further alleged that members of Guyana’s Islamic organizations were being targeted with racial and religiously charged attacks, and lamented the lack of condemnation from religious bodies:

“We are specifically concerned about the silence of religious organizations who have failed to condemn these gendered and bigoted attacks.”

She cited provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Criminal Law Offenses Act, noting that it is unlawful to threaten, obstruct, or harass individuals exercising political rights. According to Mohamed, the actions of the PPP/C amounted to a calculated campaign to suppress dissent:

“These are not isolated incidents. They are a deliberate campaign by the ruling party to suppress dissent and silence the voices calling for change.”

PPP/C Responds: ‘Untrue and Unfair’

Mohamed’s remarks drew immediate pushback from PPP/C Executive Member and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, who rejected the allegations and warned against the politics of intimidation:

“We should never try to bully people. We must never try to impose our will on others and infringe on people’s freedom,” Mustapha said. “These actions are being displayed by the very people who are making accusations.”

He asserted that the PPP/C respects the rights of all candidates and dismissed claims that the party was engaged in suppression.

ERC Code of Conduct Signing Overshadowed by Tensions

The Ethnic Relations Commission’s Code of Conduct is designed to promote respectful campaigning, prevent racial or religious incitement, and ensure peaceful elections. Tuesday’s incident, however, suggests that deep tensions remain among contesting political forces.

Six political parties, including WIN and the PPP/C, have been approved by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to contest the elections.

Previous article
GUYANESE NOT REQUIRED TO PAY US$15,000 VISA BOND – US AMBASSADOR TO GUYANA
Next article
RAM CALLS OUT GMSA, PSC FOR WEAK TRADE ADVOCACY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

206 CHILDREN PLACED IN FOSTER HOMES FOR 2014

CASH GRANT INITIATIVE WAS RIDICULOUS