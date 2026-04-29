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13 WORKPLACE DEATHS RECORDED, MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS COMPILING REPORT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Labor Ministry Flags Alarming Spike in Workplace Fatalities Following Atlantic Gardens Collapse

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Nearly two weeks after the horrific construction collapse at Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara, Labor and Manpower Planning Minister Keoma Griffith has revealed a sobering statistic: the tragedy is part of a sharp rise in workplace deaths, with 13 fatalities recorded across Guyana in the first four months of 2026 alone.

The announcement comes as the Ministry of Public Works moves into the final stages of its technical investigation into the April 15 disaster that claimed the life of 46-year-old Radish Domingo.

The Atlantic Gardens Disaster: A Recap

Radish Domingo, a resident of Mon Repos, was part of a crew working on the roof of a two-storey residential building when the entire structure suffered a catastrophic failure.

  • Trapped in Rubble: Security footage of the incident showed the building folding in on itself, trapping Domingo beneath tons of concrete and timber. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
  • The Injured: Seven other workers sustained varying degrees of injuries. Minister Griffith provided an update today, noting that while most have been discharged, two remain under medical observation with “life-altering” injuries.
  • The Investigation: Both the Guyana Police Force and the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department are scrutinizing the structural integrity of the build and whether safety protocols were ignored.

A National Safety Crisis?

Speaking on the sidelines of an OSH Symposium, Minister Griffith expressed deep concern over the “troubling tally” of deaths in the construction and industrial sectors this year.

  • 13 Deaths in 120 Days: The Minister confirmed that the 13 recorded deaths between January and April represent a significant increase compared to the same period in 2025.
  • Support for Families: The government has reportedly reached out to the Domingo family and the seven injured workers to provide financial and counseling support as the legal and technical probes continue.
  • Finalizing the Report: The Ministry of Public Works is expected to release its findings within the coming days, which will determine if criminal negligence charges will be recommended against the contractor or developer.

Beyond the Statistics

For the family of Radish Domingo, the upcoming report from the Ministry of Public Works is more than just a technical document—it is a quest for accountability. As Minister Griffith calls for a “culture of safety” at the ongoing OSH Symposium, the 13 empty seats at Guyanese dinner tables this year serve as a grim reminder that the nation’s building boom must not come at the cost of its workers’ lives.

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