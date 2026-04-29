AOAG BLASTS VENEZUELA OVER ESSEQUIBO ‘PROVOCATION’

“Theatrical Aggression”: Aviation Body Condemns Delcy Rodríguez’s Map Brooch at CARICOM Summit

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A fresh diplomatic firestorm has erupted within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) after Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez was once again seen displaying a controversial symbol claiming Guyana’s Essequibo. The move, which occurred in the presence of regional heads of state, has drawn a blistering rebuke from the Aviation Operators Association of Guyana (AOAG), which branded the act as “provocative, offensive, and a direct affront to regional unity.”

The outrage centers on a brooch worn by Rodríguez depicting a map that falsely includes Guyana’s Essequibo region as Venezuelan territory—a gesture the AOAG says was calculated to “intimidate and destabilize” the region.

“Not Diplomacy, But Spectacle”

The AOAG, representing the backbone of Guyana’s domestic and international air transport, did not mince words in its official statement.

Theatrical Aggression: The Association described Rodríguez’s choice of jewelry as a form of “theatrical aggression” designed to disrespect Guyana on the regional stage.

The Association described Rodríguez’s choice of jewelry as a form of “theatrical aggression” designed to disrespect Guyana on the regional stage. Calculated Insult: The condemnation follows Rodríguez’s second CARICOM visit in as many weeks, during which the controversial emblem was prominently displayed during high-level engagements with Caribbean leaders.

The condemnation follows Rodríguez’s second CARICOM visit in as many weeks, during which the controversial emblem was prominently displayed during high-level engagements with Caribbean leaders. Call to Action: The aviation body is now calling on CARICOM leaders to “stand firm,” warning that silence or tolerance of such symbols risks legitimizing an unlawful and expansionist claim.

Mapping the Conflict: Symbols vs. Sovereignty

The Essequibo region, comprising roughly two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass, remains the subject of a long-standing controversy that Venezuela has recently intensified through “symbolic and political gestures.”

The Legal Reality: Guyana maintains the border was settled conclusively by the 1899 Arbitral Award . The matter is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a final, binding legal determination.

Guyana maintains the border was settled conclusively by the . The matter is currently before the for a final, binding legal determination. The “Map War”: Venezuela has increasingly used “symbolic” warfare—including revamped national maps, referendums, and diplomatic “optics”—to assert its claim.

Venezuela has increasingly used “symbolic” warfare—including revamped national maps, referendums, and diplomatic “optics”—to assert its claim. Aviation’s Stance: The AOAG warns that these acts are not harmless; they are part of a broader strategy to “rewrite history” and challenge internationally recognized borders that are critical for aviation safety and territorial integrity.

Not Up for Negotiation

For Guyana’s aviation sector, the message is clear: Essequibo is not up for negotiation by “symbol, by speech, or by spectacle.” As oral hearings on the merits of the border case are set to begin at the ICJ on May 4, the AOAG is urging the Guyanese public and regional partners to see these gestures for what they are—desperate attempts to circumvent the rule of law. The Association maintains that while Venezuela continues to play with maps, Guyana remains committed to the judicial process in The Hague.