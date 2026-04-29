PRESIDENT ALI WRITES CARICOM CHAIR OVER VENEZUELA’S ESSEQUIBO IMAGERY, WARNS AGAINST ‘TACIT ACCEPTANCE’

“A Matter Beyond Symbolism”: President Ali Warns CARICOM Against Tolerance of Venezuela’s Essequibo Imagery

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Irfaan Ali has formally petitioned the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to reject Venezuela’s latest efforts to normalize its claim to the Essequibo through diplomatic imagery. In a sharp letter dated April 28, 2026, the President warned that the public display of expansionist maps on regional platforms risks being interpreted as “tacit acceptance” or “acquiescence” by the Community.

The letter, addressed to CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrence Drew, specifically highlights the “calculated provocation” of Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who has been seen wearing a map brooch depicting the Essequibo as part of Venezuela during recent official visits to member states.

The “Normalization” Strategy

President Ali made it clear that while Guyana respects the sovereign right of CARICOM nations to maintain bilateral ties with Caracas, those ties must not become a conduit for Venezuelan propaganda.

Calculated Assertion: Ali described the recent display of maps and symbols as a “deliberate strategy” to normalize a claim that has been consistently rejected by Guyana and the international community.

Ali described the recent display of maps and symbols as a “deliberate strategy” to normalize a claim that has been consistently rejected by Guyana and the international community. Normalizing the Unlawful: The President argued that Venezuela cannot use official displays, legislation, or appointments to “establish in law” what it has failed to prove in court.

The President argued that Venezuela cannot use official displays, legislation, or appointments to “establish in law” what it has failed to prove in court. Risk of Acquiescence: The core of the President’s warning is that the community must remain “vigilant.” He argued that allowing such displays in a CARICOM setting could create a false impression of regional tolerance for Venezuela’s position.

A Reminder of the Rule of Law

The President utilized the correspondence to reaffirm Guyana’s unwavering commitment to the judicial process in The Hague.

ICJ Status Quo: Ali referenced the December 1, 2023, Order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which legally binds Venezuela to refrain from any action that would alter the status quo of Guyana’s administration and control of the Essequibo.

Ali referenced the from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which legally binds Venezuela to refrain from any action that would alter the status quo of Guyana’s administration and control of the Essequibo. 1899 Arbitral Award: He reiterated that the border is grounded in the 1899 Arbitral Award, a “full, perfect, and final settlement” that Venezuela is now attempting to undermine through “theatrical” diplomatic maneuvers.

He reiterated that the border is grounded in the 1899 Arbitral Award, a “full, perfect, and final settlement” that Venezuela is now attempting to undermine through “theatrical” diplomatic maneuvers. Undermining Confidence: In his view, these actions do not strengthen Venezuela’s claim but instead “undermine confidence” in its professed desire for a peaceful, good-neighborly settlement.

A United Front

The President’s letter serves as a pre-emptive strike just days before Guyana’s legal team begins oral arguments at the ICJ on May 4. By calling on CARICOM to defend the principles it has long upheld, President Ali is signaling that the “Homecoming” of the 60th Independence Anniversary will be one of absolute territorial integrity. As the regional body prepares its response, the message from Georgetown remains firm: sovereignty is not a matter for “symbolic” negotiation.