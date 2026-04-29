HomeNewsPRESIDENT ALI WRITES CARICOM CHAIR OVER VENEZUELA’S ESSEQUIBO IMAGERY, WARNS AGAINST ‘TACIT...
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI WRITES CARICOM CHAIR OVER VENEZUELA’S ESSEQUIBO IMAGERY, WARNS AGAINST ‘TACIT ACCEPTANCE’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
336

“A Matter Beyond Symbolism”: President Ali Warns CARICOM Against Tolerance of Venezuela’s Essequibo Imagery

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Irfaan Ali has formally petitioned the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to reject Venezuela’s latest efforts to normalize its claim to the Essequibo through diplomatic imagery. In a sharp letter dated April 28, 2026, the President warned that the public display of expansionist maps on regional platforms risks being interpreted as “tacit acceptance” or “acquiescence” by the Community.

The letter, addressed to CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrence Drew, specifically highlights the “calculated provocation” of Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who has been seen wearing a map brooch depicting the Essequibo as part of Venezuela during recent official visits to member states.

The “Normalization” Strategy

President Ali made it clear that while Guyana respects the sovereign right of CARICOM nations to maintain bilateral ties with Caracas, those ties must not become a conduit for Venezuelan propaganda.

  • Calculated Assertion: Ali described the recent display of maps and symbols as a “deliberate strategy” to normalize a claim that has been consistently rejected by Guyana and the international community.
  • Normalizing the Unlawful: The President argued that Venezuela cannot use official displays, legislation, or appointments to “establish in law” what it has failed to prove in court.
  • Risk of Acquiescence: The core of the President’s warning is that the community must remain “vigilant.” He argued that allowing such displays in a CARICOM setting could create a false impression of regional tolerance for Venezuela’s position.

A Reminder of the Rule of Law

The President utilized the correspondence to reaffirm Guyana’s unwavering commitment to the judicial process in The Hague.

  • ICJ Status Quo: Ali referenced the December 1, 2023, Order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which legally binds Venezuela to refrain from any action that would alter the status quo of Guyana’s administration and control of the Essequibo.
  • 1899 Arbitral Award: He reiterated that the border is grounded in the 1899 Arbitral Award, a “full, perfect, and final settlement” that Venezuela is now attempting to undermine through “theatrical” diplomatic maneuvers.
  • Undermining Confidence: In his view, these actions do not strengthen Venezuela’s claim but instead “undermine confidence” in its professed desire for a peaceful, good-neighborly settlement.

A United Front

The President’s letter serves as a pre-emptive strike just days before Guyana’s legal team begins oral arguments at the ICJ on May 4. By calling on CARICOM to defend the principles it has long upheld, President Ali is signaling that the “Homecoming” of the 60th Independence Anniversary will be one of absolute territorial integrity. As the regional body prepares its response, the message from Georgetown remains firm: sovereignty is not a matter for “symbolic” negotiation.

Previous article
AOAG BLASTS VENEZUELA OVER ESSEQUIBO ‘PROVOCATION’
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID