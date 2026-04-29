“Transactional Diplomacy”: Dr. David Hinds Accuses Guyana of Betraying Cuba Amid Essequibo Row

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a scathing assessment of regional politics, political scientist Dr. David Hinds has characterized Guyana’s current foreign policy as hypocritical, alleging that the nation has “betrayed” its long-standing ally, Cuba. During an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Dr. Hinds argued that Guyana’s moral standing to urge Caribbean neighbors like Barbados toward regional solidarity is weakened by its own shifting loyalties.

The comments come at a time of heightened diplomatic tension, as Venezuela’s Acting President, Delcy Rodríguez, continues to display symbols claiming the Essequibo while engaging with CARICOM leaders.

The “Transactional” Trap

Dr. Hinds’ critique centers on what he calls the “transactional mindset” that has come to dominate Caribbean leadership. He suggests that national self-interest—often fueled by economic necessity—is eroding the foundation of regional integration.

Priority Shifts: Hinds noted that whether it is Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados or President Irfaan Ali , leaders are increasingly prioritizing immediate national gains over collective regional defense.

Hinds noted that whether it is Prime Minister of Barbados or President , leaders are increasingly prioritizing immediate national gains over collective regional defense. The Cuba Factor: Dr. Hinds emphasized that Guyana’s historical relationship with Cuba was built on ideological and mutual support. By moving away from that pillar, he argues, Guyana has “thrown Cuba under the bus,” making it difficult to preach “brotherhood” to others.

Dr. Hinds emphasized that Guyana’s historical relationship with Cuba was built on ideological and mutual support. By moving away from that pillar, he argues, Guyana has “thrown Cuba under the bus,” making it difficult to preach “brotherhood” to others. The Mottley Dilemma: While Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has praised Trinidad and Tobago for its firm stance against Venezuelan hostility, her recent warm engagements with Delcy Rodríguez—despite the provocative Essequibo map brooch—indicate a “complicated balancing act” driven by economic transactions.

The Essequibo Brooch: A Test of Unity

The political scientist expressed disappointment that Caribbean leaders have largely remained silent on Rodríguez’s choice of jewelry, which he views as a deliberate act of intimidation.

Lack of Voice: Dr. Hinds called on Barbados and other CARICOM members to speak out against the “theatrical aggression” displayed by Venezuela during official regional visits.

Dr. Hinds called on Barbados and other CARICOM members to speak out against the “theatrical aggression” displayed by Venezuela during official regional visits. Sovereignty vs. Economy: He argued that smaller economies are being “influenced by currents of transactions,” leading them to tolerate symbols that directly undermine a fellow member state’s sovereignty.

A Call for Cultural Survival

As a solution to the “shifting transactions” that define modern CARICOM relations, Dr. Hinds suggests a return to the shared identity of the Caribbean people.

Beyond Politics: “I am suggesting that during this time of shifting transactions, we need to rely on culture as a way to survive and ultimately thrive,” Hinds posited.

“I am suggesting that during this time of shifting transactions, we need to rely on culture as a way to survive and ultimately thrive,” Hinds posited. Building Real Integration: He believes that if Guyana and its neighbors can move past the “deal-making” phase and foster true unity, it could dismantle the transactional politics that currently leave the region vulnerable to external manipulation.

The Cost of Integration

For Dr. David Hinds, the current diplomatic firestorm over the Essequibo is a symptom of a deeper malaise within CARICOM. As Guyana prepares for its 60th Independence Anniversary, Hinds’ warning serves as a reminder that “integration” is not just a policy for times of prosperity, but a commitment to stand by allies even when it is not economically convenient. The question remains whether Guyana—and the wider Caribbean—can pivot back to a principles-based foreign policy before the transactional tide pulls the region further apart.