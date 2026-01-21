VPAC: BUDGET 2026 REQUIRES A STRONG, UNITED OPPOSITION

HGP Nightly News – VPAC is urging Guyana’s opposition parties to close ranks ahead of Budget 2026, arguing that the country is entering a decisive period where parliamentary oversight will be judged in real time by citizens and the international community.

In a statement, VPAC said that with a Leader of the Opposition expected to be put in place, the public’s attention will quickly shift from positions and titles to performance and responsibility. The movement stressed that while the government has a five-year mandate, that does not reduce the opposition’s obligation to the hundreds of thousands of Guyanese who voted for them.

VPAC framed the national budget as the most important battleground for accountability, noting that Budget 2026 will shape critical areas such as healthcare, education, housing, public sector wages and the overall cost of living. According to the movement, a unified opposition is better positioned to press for answers, challenge waste, scrutinise spending priorities and push policies that improve daily life for ordinary citizens.

Division, it warned, only weakens oversight at the moment it is needed most. The movement also argued that election promises cannot be brushed aside after votes are counted, describing them as commitments made to the public, not campaign slogans.

VPAC pointed to WIN’s electoral showing, noting that more than 109,000 Guyanese supported the party and that it holds 15 seats in Parliament. It said leadership now requires bringing other opposition forces and stakeholders to the table, since no single party can effectively hold the government to account on its own.

VPAC said the central question facing the opposition is whether it will act in the public interest or become consumed by internal rivalry.

The movement called for opposition figures, including APNU and others, to set aside ego and focus on shared priorities such as fair housing access, easier pathways to land distribution, stronger healthcare, improved pay for workers, and greater transparency in contracting.

It argued that opportunities tied to national development should not be concentrated among a small group, but should be opened to smaller contractors and wider participation.

