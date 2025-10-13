SCANDAL ROCKS POLICE ACADEMY: OFFICERS TRANSFERRED AMID CRIMINAL FEARS

GEORGETOWN – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been rocked by an internal scandal, with the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) confirming it has completed a swift and decisive investigation into “inappropriate conduct” by officers at the Police Academy’s Georgetown campus.

The case file has been finalized and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today (October 13, 2025) for legal advice, signaling that criminal charges may be imminent.​The internal probe was launched immediately after the allegations were reported to the Commissioner of Police.

OPR investigators acted quickly, interviewing and taking statements from several Academy staff members and recruits concerning the alleged incidents.​ In a move to contain the damage and prevent influence over the investigation, the Force has already taken direct administrative action: one officer and three sergeants have been immediately transferred from the Academy.​

The rapid completion of the investigation and the referral to the DPP underscore the seriousness of the misconduct. The outcome of the DPP’s review will determine whether the alleged “inappropriate conduct” merits formal prosecution, placing the integrity of the Force’s training institution under intense public scrutiny.

