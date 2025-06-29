Sunday, June 29, 2025
POLITICAL SHAKE-UP: ANUG JOINS FORCES WITH WIN AHEAD OF 2025 ELECTIONS

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN, Guyana — June 29, 2025 – In a political move that could reshape the 2025 election landscape, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has officially merged with We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), becoming the first political party to formally align under the WIN banner.

The partnership was sealed on Friday, June 28, at WIN’s head office in Georgetown, during a quiet but significant signing ceremony. There, WIN’s Political Leader, Azruddin Mohamed, and ANUG’s Political Leader, Dr. Mark France, inked the agreement that brings the two groups together as one political force.

“This is not just about two parties coming together,” Mohamed said after the signing. “It’s about giving Guyanese a real alternative—one that’s rooted in unity, experience, and a shared vision for the future.”

Dr. France echoed those sentiments, describing the agreement as a turning point in Guyana’s political story. “This is the start of something bigger than ourselves,” he said. “We’re inviting Guyanese from all walks of life to be part of a national movement that believes in fairness, development, and respect for every citizen.”

ANUG, known for its strong advocacy for transparency and constitutional reform, brings with it a base of politically aware supporters and a track record of civic engagement. Their merger with WIN, a newer but fast-growing political movement led by prominent businessman Azruddin Mohamed, signals a shift in strategy and scale.

The two leaders emphasized that the campaign ahead will remain clean, respectful, and focused on the issues that matter—jobs, justice, and national unity.

While it remains to be seen how the partnership will impact voter sentiment, there’s no doubt that the announcement adds momentum to WIN’s campaign and shakes up the race toward 2025.

“This is just the beginning,” Mohamed said. “We’re building something that includes everyone—and we want the people of Guyana to walk with us.”

With this merger, the political map heading into the next general and regional elections is starting to look very different. Whether the momentum translates into electoral success is now in the hands of the people.

