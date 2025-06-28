Saturday, June 28, 2025
GUYANA DESERVES BETTER: DR. DEXTER TODD ENDORSES NORTON-FERNANDES TEAM

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – In an emotional and direct address to the nation, Dr. Dexter Todd, a well-known legal academic and public servant, has called on the people of Guyana to reject the politics of division and corruption and embrace a new direction for the country. Speaking not as a politician, but as a “son of the soil,” Dr. Todd urged citizens to support opposition figures Aubrey C. Norton and Juretha Fernandes in the upcoming national elections.

“I stand before you not as a partisan, but as someone who has given his life to justice, education, and building this nation,” he said. “Guyana is at a crossroads.”

Dr. Todd painted a stark picture of a nation rich in resources but weighed down by inequality, poor governance, and growing public distrust. He spoke of oil wealth that has yet to reach the average citizen, and of a system that benefits the few while many, especially young people, feel forgotten.

“We sit on rivers of oil, fields of gold, and forests of green. Yet our youth are unemployed or fleeing,” he said. “We have watched public contracts handed to friends of those in power. We have seen entire communities divided for political gain.”

With visible frustration, Dr. Todd said the current system is not working and cannot be fixed by the same people who broke it. He called for a shift in leadership—one grounded in integrity, accountability, and fairness.

“Let us be honest. The old ways have failed us,” he continued. “That is why I say, without fear or hesitation: Aubrey Norton and Juretha Fernandes are the ones to lead us in a new direction.”

He described the pair as a team with purpose rather than personal ambition—leaders who are willing to make difficult decisions for the good of the entire country.

Throughout the speech, Dr. Todd made deliberate efforts to connect with ordinary Guyanese. He spoke directly to mothers struggling to afford both food and medicine, to fathers who feel discarded after decades of hard work, to young graduates unsure of their future, and to public servants like police officers who risk their lives without seeing justice upheld.

“I speak to all Guyanese—Afro, Indo, Amerindian, Portuguese, Chinese, and mixed. We are not enemies. We are each other’s only hope.”

In one of the most powerful parts of his speech, Dr. Todd challenged the country to choose courage over comfort and to say “enough” to the cycle of political manipulation.

“Let this election be more than a vote,” he said. “Let it be a declaration. Enough corruption. Enough inequality. Enough division.”

He concluded by reminding Guyanese that their nation is not inherently poor but has suffered from poor leadership. “The fire in this nation’s soul cannot be extinguished,” he said. “No lie, no bribe, and no propaganda machine can suppress what is rising in this land.”

Dr. Todd’s speech is expected to spark conversation across the political landscape. His public endorsement of Norton and Fernandes is a significant signal of support ahead of what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested election season.

Previous article
GECOM SAYS NO TO USE OF JAGUAR FOR WIN PARTY,CHAIRMAN USED HER TIE-BREAKING VOTE
HGPTV
