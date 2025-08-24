Sunday, August 24, 2025
POLICE HUNT VENEZUELAN SUSPECT AFTER GUYANESE PORTER STABBED TO DEATH

By HGPTV
0
450

West Coast Demerara – August 24, 2025 – Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Toralpher Simon Harry, a Guyana Water Inc. porter and resident of Best Village, West Coast Demerara, who was killed early Sunday morning outside a popular Vreed-en-Hoop restaurant.According to reports, Harry and his friend, 30-year-old Naipaul Sukhdeo, had stopped to buy food around 3:00 a.m. after attending a Car and Bike Show at the Leonora National Stadium. While ordering hotdogs near the Bright Star Chinese Restaurant, Harry became involved in an argument with a man described as a Venezuelan national.The quarrel quickly escalated into a scuffle that moved across the roadway near Dalga Luck Chinese Restaurant. Witnesses said the suspect pulled a knife during the confrontation. Harry attempted to defend himself with his belt but was stabbed in the neck.Bleeding heavily, he staggered across the street before collapsing in front of a nearby yard. The attacker then fled the scene in a waiting minibus heading toward the Vreed-en-Hoop junction.Sukhdeo, who was present during the attack, said he rushed to his friend’s side and saw the stab wound to his neck. Harry was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.Police later recovered a bloodstained knife without a handle and Harry’s belt from the scene. Investigators have also identified several CCTV cameras in the area and are reviewing footage as part of their probe.Harry’s body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police say efforts are ongoing to track down the suspect.

HGPTV
