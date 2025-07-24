GECOM CONFIRMS REGISTRATION ERROR, LAUNCHES PROBE INTO BREACH OF PROCEDURES

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that a registration error was detected during the ongoing public display of the Revised List of Electors (RLE), prompting an internal investigation and a referral to the police.

In a statement issued Thursday, GECOM acknowledged that an “irregular registration transaction” occurred when a person used the details of a legitimate elector to apply for a replacement ID card and a change of address.

The transaction, which violated standard operating procedures, was processed by registration staff without proper verification. The issue came to light during the official 21-day public scrutiny period of the RLE. Once notified, GECOM launched an internal investigation which found that staff at a registration office accepted the fraudulent application, leading to the alteration of the elector’s registration record.

The Chief Election Officer subsequently ordered the transaction reversed. GECOM confirmed that the unauthorized ID card had not been issued and remains in the Commission’s custody. It is to be destroyed. “In-person discussions with the registration staff revealed a breach of standard operating procedures,” GECOM said.

“The staff who interacted with the individual could not provide a logical explanation for their handling of the case.” The matter has since been referred to the police for investigation to determine whether the actions of the officials involved constitute a criminal offence.

GECOM publicly acknowledged that two erroneous transactions occurred at the same registration office. The Commission assured the affected elector, and the public at large, that proper procedures, if followed, would have prevented the error.“

The Commission is currently conducting an internal investigation to ensure there is no recurrence,” the statement noted. GECOM has also reiterated that the Revised List of Electors remains on public display and urged citizens to verify the accuracy of their information.

The RLE is accessible at two prominent locations within each registration division and online via the Commission’s website until July 29, 2025.GECOM underscored its commitment to transparency and procedural integrity, adding that all registration transactions are subject to scrutiny by political party representatives.

“We remain committed to ensuring our operations are credible, fair, and uphold democratic principles,” the Commission said.

Like this: Like Loading...