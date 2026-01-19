POLICE PROBE SHOCKING FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO LINKED TO WANTED MURDER SUSPECT

HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Police Force has launched an urgent investigation after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, allegedly involving wanted murder suspect Jamal Bourne, also known as “Skinny,” sending shockwaves across the country and raising fresh concerns about firearms, fugitives, and the reach of social media.

Bourne is wanted in connection with the September 12, 2024 murder of Akeem Hamer at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara. Police say they are now examining a Facebook Live video that began circulating on Sunday, January 18, 2026, which appears to show Bourne inflicting a suspected gunshot wound on himself during the broadcast.

According to police, the footage also allegedly shows Bourne in the company of other individuals while displaying what appear to be multiple firearms, a development investigators describe as deeply troubling. The video was later removed from the social media page on which it was originally posted, but not before it attracted widespread attention and speculation.

Despite the alarming nature of the footage, police stress that there is currently no official confirmation that Bourne is dead. Importantly, no reports linked to the incident have been made to any of Guyana’s 12 policing divisions.

“The matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness,” police said, noting that investigators are working to verify where and when the video was recorded, whether the footage is authentic, and the true circumstances surrounding what was captured on camera.

Authorities have also not confirmed whether the firearms seen in the video are real, operational, or connected to any known criminal activity. All possibilities remain under active investigation.

The Guyana Police Force is urging the public to avoid speculation as enquiries continue, warning that misinformation could hinder ongoing efforts to establish the facts.

Investigations remain ongoing.

