POLICE TRAINEES ALLEGE SEX ABUSE, ALCOHOL-FUELLED MISCONDUCT INSIDE POLICE TRAINING COMPOUND

HGP Nightly News – A disturbing complaint from inside Guyana’s police training institution is now raising urgent questions about discipline, supervision, and whether trainees are being protected or allegedly preyed upon. In a detailed submission sent to the media, trainees who requested anonymity out of fear of victimisation claim that sexual harassment and exploitation have become systemic at the facility, describing an environment where rules are allegedly ignored and accountability is absent.

The trainees allege that on the night of Thursday, January 15 into the early hours of Friday, January 16, 2026, multiple male officers, instructors and civilians were inside the compound after visiting hours, in what they claim was a blatant breach of established regulations. They further claim that during that period, several female trainees were unaccounted for.

According to the complaint, checks later allegedly suggested that some trainees were taken to instructors’ rooms, offices, the gym and vehicles, where alcohol consumption and sexual activity reportedly occurred. The complainants say video evidence exists which they claim supports the allegations.

Beyond that specific night, the trainees claim the issue runs deeper than isolated misconduct. They allege that trainees, both male and female, are being exploited for favours including exemptions from duties, academic advancement and assistance in passing examinations. The complaint alleges that male trainees are pressured to provide money and alcohol, while female trainees are coerced into sexual acts.

The trainees also allege that attendance records are being falsified to conceal absences, and claim that previous investigations did not result in accountability, allegedly emboldening those involved. Several senior ranks are named in the complaint, with trainees alleging that abuse of power continues under the belief that institutional protection will prevent consequences.

With the trainees now calling for intervention at the highest levels, the complaint poses an unsettling question: if the institution responsible for discipline and public safety cannot police itself, who protects the recruits inside its walls? As of publication, there has been no official response from the Guyana Police Force or the relevant authorities.

