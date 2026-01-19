CARPENTER GUNNED DOWN ALONG BARE ROOT ACCESS ROAD, POLICE LAUNCH PROBE

HGP Nightly News – Police in Regional Division 4 ‘C’ have launched an investigation into the alleged murder of a 34-year-old carpenter whose lifeless body was discovered along the Bare Root Access Road, Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Homton Chichester, also known as “Orlando,” a resident of Bare Root. According to preliminary police reports, the grim discovery was made around 19:30 hrs, when Chichester was found lying motionless with what investigators believe to be gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder.

Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene, but Chichester was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. A motorcycle was also found near the body and has since been secured as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have canvassed the surrounding area for CCTV cameras and have already retrieved footage which is now being reviewed as investigators work to piece together Chichester’s final movements. Several individuals have been contacted and questioned as part of the probe.

The body was later transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations remain ongoing as police pursue all available leads.

