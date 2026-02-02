Tuesday, February 3, 2026
HomeArticlesPOLICE LAUNCH PROBE INTO ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED SHARING OF INTIMATE CONTENT, SEIZE ELECTRONIC...
ArticlesCourtCrimeHealthNews

POLICE LAUNCH PROBE INTO ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED SHARING OF INTIMATE CONTENT, SEIZE ELECTRONIC DEVICES

By HGPTV
0
719

HGP Nightly News – A Trinidadian national has been taken into police custody in connection with a serious cybercrime investigation. The arrest follows formal complaints lodged by several young women who allege that intimate videos and photographs were distributed online without their consent.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Harragin, was apprehended earlier today. The arrest occurred at a local commercial establishment, pursuant to allegations made by four complainants.

According to police reports, the investigation centers on the alleged online posting and circulation of explicit videos involving multiple young Guyanese women. The victims’ decision to come forward and file official reports prompted immediate action by law enforcement authorities.

In a statement to investigators, Mr. Harragin has denied responsibility for the uploads. He contends that his mobile phone was previously stolen and subsequently compromised, and that the private media was leaked without his knowledge or consent.

Officers from the relevant police units have executed seizures of electronic devices as part of the ongoing criminal investigation. A dedicated cybercrime inquiry is now underway to forensically examine the acquired devices and establish the precise mechanisms of access, storage, and distribution of the material in question.

This remains an active and developing investigation. Further updates will be provided as official information becomes available.

Previous article
BUDGET 2026 FAILS TO PUT THE PEOPLE FIRST, WILL DEEPEN POVERTY – Norton
Next article
MEDIA ACCESS CURTAILED: GPA RAISES ALARM OVER REDUCED PARLIAMENTARY COVERAGE CAPACITY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Cops hunting man who allegedly impregnated 12-year-old “girlfriend”

Second dead dolphin found along Essequibo Coast