POLICE LAUNCH PROBE INTO ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED SHARING OF INTIMATE CONTENT, SEIZE ELECTRONIC DEVICES

HGP Nightly News – A Trinidadian national has been taken into police custody in connection with a serious cybercrime investigation. The arrest follows formal complaints lodged by several young women who allege that intimate videos and photographs were distributed online without their consent.

The suspect, identified as Gabriel Harragin, was apprehended earlier today. The arrest occurred at a local commercial establishment, pursuant to allegations made by four complainants.

According to police reports, the investigation centers on the alleged online posting and circulation of explicit videos involving multiple young Guyanese women. The victims’ decision to come forward and file official reports prompted immediate action by law enforcement authorities.

In a statement to investigators, Mr. Harragin has denied responsibility for the uploads. He contends that his mobile phone was previously stolen and subsequently compromised, and that the private media was leaked without his knowledge or consent.

Officers from the relevant police units have executed seizures of electronic devices as part of the ongoing criminal investigation. A dedicated cybercrime inquiry is now underway to forensically examine the acquired devices and establish the precise mechanisms of access, storage, and distribution of the material in question.

This remains an active and developing investigation. Further updates will be provided as official information becomes available.

