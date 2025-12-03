OVER 27,000 PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES TO RECEIVE $50K CASH GRANT – ALI

GEORGETOWN – Guyanese living with disabilities might be the first group of citizens to receive what the government calls a wholistic approach with regads to annual cash payouts. President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday revealed that every registered person with a disability will receive a one-time $50,000 cash grant before the end of this month.

The announcement came during a Christmas luncheon held to mark International Day for Persons with Disabilities. According to the President, more than 27,000 Guyanese are expected to benefit, injecting an estimated $41.4 billion in direct support to some of the nation’s most vulnerable households.

President Ali framed the measure as part of his government’s push toward a more inclusive Guyana, where people with disabilities are not sidelined but actively empowered. “Our mission is to create an environment where the disabled can fully participate in all aspects of national life, pursue your dreams, and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s growth,” he told attendees, promising continued progress.

“Together we will continue to build a unified, inclusive Guyana where no one is left behind.” This latest cash support follows a sequence of government interventions over recent years. In 2022, parents of children with permanent disabilities received a one-off $100,000 grant.

Late in 2024, a $35,000 payout was issued to all registered persons with disabilities. With the holiday season already here, the government’s timing ensures that thousands of families facing daily challenges will have extra financial relief at a moment when it matters most.

