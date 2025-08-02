Saturday, August 2, 2025
HomeArticlesBANKS BREAK SILENCE AFTER WIN ACCUSATIONS: GABI SAYS SECTOR OPERATES UNDER LAW,...
ArticlesBUSINESSLettersNewsPolitics

BANKS BREAK SILENCE AFTER WIN ACCUSATIONS: GABI SAYS SECTOR OPERATES UNDER LAW, NOT POLITICS

By HGPTV
0
187

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 2, 2025

One day after the political party We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) launched a fiery national boycott against several commercial banks and major companies, the Guyana Association of Bankers Inc. (GABI) has responded—firmly denying any political motivation and reaffirming its members’ commitment to “responsible banking.”

In a public statement issued on August 2, GABI reminded the nation that all licensed commercial banks in Guyana operate within “a framework of national laws and international standards,” guided by strict financial regulations.

“Banks are held to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism requirements, in addition to global risk management protocols,” the release stated. “These standards are critical to preserving financial system integrity, protecting depositors, and ensuring continued access to international financial markets.”

While GABI did not directly reference WIN or the boycott, the timing of the statement—and its strong emphasis on legality, compliance, and professionalism—suggests a clear attempt to steady public confidence after WIN’s public accusations.

On August 1, WIN alleged that Demerara Bank and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) had shut down the accounts of WIN candidates as part of a politically motivated effort to suppress opposition. WIN also called on citizens to boycott those banks, along with Demerara Distillers Limited, The Beharry Group, KFC, and Pizza Hut, calling them “corporate footstools of the PPPC regime.”

GABI, however, appeared intent on restoring calm and trust in the sector.

“We thank the public for its continued confidence in the banking system,” the association said, “and reaffirm our dedication to professionalism, transparency, and national development.”

The statement also emphasized the importance of a strong, inclusive, and compliant banking sector, describing it as one that “serves the best interests of the Guyanese people and economy.”

While the public waits to see whether WIN will provide further evidence of political interference, or whether the named companies will issue separate responses, GABI’s message is clear: Guyana’s banks are following the rules, not the politics.

Previous article
THE NATIONAL PARK A HIVE OF ACTIVITY AS SCORES OF GUYANESE CELEBRATE EMANCIPATION 2025
Next article
JAGDEO URGES PATIENCE OVER BLACKOUTS, BLAMES POWER CUTS ON ROADWORKS AND SYSTEM UPGRADE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

EVERY GUYANESE STUDENT WILL GET UNIVERSITY ACCESS, ALI VOWS — AS...

$1M FOR EVERY GUYANESE? APNU SAYS DIRECT OIL TRANSFERS KEY TO...