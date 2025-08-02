BANKS BREAK SILENCE AFTER WIN ACCUSATIONS: GABI SAYS SECTOR OPERATES UNDER LAW, NOT POLITICS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 2, 2025

One day after the political party We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) launched a fiery national boycott against several commercial banks and major companies, the Guyana Association of Bankers Inc. (GABI) has responded—firmly denying any political motivation and reaffirming its members’ commitment to “responsible banking.”

In a public statement issued on August 2, GABI reminded the nation that all licensed commercial banks in Guyana operate within “a framework of national laws and international standards,” guided by strict financial regulations.

“Banks are held to Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism requirements, in addition to global risk management protocols,” the release stated. “These standards are critical to preserving financial system integrity, protecting depositors, and ensuring continued access to international financial markets.”

While GABI did not directly reference WIN or the boycott, the timing of the statement—and its strong emphasis on legality, compliance, and professionalism—suggests a clear attempt to steady public confidence after WIN’s public accusations.

On August 1, WIN alleged that Demerara Bank and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) had shut down the accounts of WIN candidates as part of a politically motivated effort to suppress opposition. WIN also called on citizens to boycott those banks, along with Demerara Distillers Limited, The Beharry Group, KFC, and Pizza Hut, calling them “corporate footstools of the PPPC regime.”

GABI, however, appeared intent on restoring calm and trust in the sector.

“We thank the public for its continued confidence in the banking system,” the association said, “and reaffirm our dedication to professionalism, transparency, and national development.”

The statement also emphasized the importance of a strong, inclusive, and compliant banking sector, describing it as one that “serves the best interests of the Guyanese people and economy.”

While the public waits to see whether WIN will provide further evidence of political interference, or whether the named companies will issue separate responses, GABI’s message is clear: Guyana’s banks are following the rules, not the politics.

