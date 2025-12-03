Wednesday, December 3, 2025
HomeArticlesCOURT AWAITS INDIA FORENSIC RESULTS IN DEADLY GAS STATION BOMBING
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

COURT AWAITS INDIA FORENSIC RESULTS IN DEADLY GAS STATION BOMBING

By HGPTV
0
129

GEORGETOWN – The investigation into the deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station has taken a significant turn, with police sending two crucial pieces of evidence overseas for advanced forensic testing. Prosecutor Mandel Moore informed the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday that the items were discovered during days of meticulous searching at the Regent and King Streets blast site.

Both pieces were deemed important enough to be flown to India, where highly specialized experts are now examining them. The findings are expected to be revealed on December 16, when the matter returns before the court.

Appearing virtually were four of the main defendants: Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, accused of planning and executing the attack; along with Alexander Bettencourt, taxi driver Johnny Boodram, and Krystal LaCruz. Investigators believe Poedemo illegally crossed into Guyana early on October 26, surveyed the gas station with the group, then later attempted to conceal the explosive device near the pumps before fleeing just moments before the violent detonation.

The explosion killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne, who was seated inside a vehicle during the blast, and left central Georgetown in chaos. Poedemo was later captured in Vergenoegen, Region Three, where police seized digital material, including images of the device and clothing allegedly worn on the day of the attack.

The state has also charged three others in connection with the wider plot. Those defendants, Wayne Correia, Ramesh Pramdeo and Jennifer Rodriguez, are accused of assisting the group with transport, communication and money linked to the operation. Their case is continuing separately before the Leonora court on December 17.

All seven remain before the courts as the terrorism probe expands beyond Guyana’s borders. With international forensic testing now underway, investigators hope science will soon confirm exactly how the device was constructed and who played what role in a crime that shocked the nation and claimed an innocent child’s life.

Previous article
OVER 27,000 PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES TO RECEIVE $50K CASH GRANT – ALI
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Decomposed body of female pensioner found on bed inside of home

POLICE CONFIRM ARREST IN SHOOTING OF ENTERTAINER LOLA DOLL