COURT AWAITS INDIA FORENSIC RESULTS IN DEADLY GAS STATION BOMBING

GEORGETOWN – The investigation into the deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station has taken a significant turn, with police sending two crucial pieces of evidence overseas for advanced forensic testing. Prosecutor Mandel Moore informed the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday that the items were discovered during days of meticulous searching at the Regent and King Streets blast site.



Both pieces were deemed important enough to be flown to India, where highly specialized experts are now examining them. The findings are expected to be revealed on December 16, when the matter returns before the court.

Appearing virtually were four of the main defendants: Venezuelan national Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo, accused of planning and executing the attack; along with Alexander Bettencourt, taxi driver Johnny Boodram, and Krystal LaCruz. Investigators believe Poedemo illegally crossed into Guyana early on October 26, surveyed the gas station with the group, then later attempted to conceal the explosive device near the pumps before fleeing just moments before the violent detonation.

The explosion killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne, who was seated inside a vehicle during the blast, and left central Georgetown in chaos. Poedemo was later captured in Vergenoegen, Region Three, where police seized digital material, including images of the device and clothing allegedly worn on the day of the attack.

The state has also charged three others in connection with the wider plot. Those defendants, Wayne Correia, Ramesh Pramdeo and Jennifer Rodriguez, are accused of assisting the group with transport, communication and money linked to the operation. Their case is continuing separately before the Leonora court on December 17.

All seven remain before the courts as the terrorism probe expands beyond Guyana’s borders. With international forensic testing now underway, investigators hope science will soon confirm exactly how the device was constructed and who played what role in a crime that shocked the nation and claimed an innocent child’s life.

