Wednesday, December 3, 2025
FIREARM CHARGES AGAINST ‘DOGGIE’ COLLAPSE IN COURT

GEORGETOWN – A high-profile case against Georgetown businessman Bradley “Doggie” Sampson has drastically weakened, with five of the six charges once laid against him now withdrawn. Sampson, 36, became the subject of a wanted bulletin in July after a confrontation at the Square of the Revolution spilled into public view and dominated social media.

What reportedly began as a dispute over payment for mobilisation at a WIN political march descended into a chaotic scene partially captured on video. Sampson later turned himself in to police with his attorney, Jevon Cox.The prosecution told the court today that all gun-related allegations would be discontinued because there was not enough evidence to support them.

That announcement followed earlier withdrawals of charges for wounding, threatening behaviour, and obscene language. The only accusation still left before the court is disorderly behaviour, which will be called again on December 5.

Part of the prosecution’s challenge has been the absence of a weapon. Cox has repeatedly stressed that no gun was ever recovered by police, no specialist testing was carried out, and no expert was brought to court to confirm whether the object seen in viral video footage was a firearm.

He argued that relying solely on social media clips cannot satisfy the legal standards required to prosecute firearm offences. Compounding the difficulties, the woman who alleged she was assaulted during the dispute, Genista Fordyce, has not appeared in court.

No medical certificate was ever provided to support claims of injury, and Fordyce reportedly told investigators she did not wish to continue with the matter. The remaining disorderly behaviour charge stands in stark contrast to what was once presented as a major criminal case.

With the most serious allegations now gone, the prosecution is left with a single offence to defend. If that too falls away, Sampson could walk away from a case that only months ago had him labeled a wanted man, with little more than lingering controversy and a considerably reduced legal threat.

