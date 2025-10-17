Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeArticlesOBSERVER GROUP DEMANDS POLITICAL PARTIES DISCLOSE CAMPAIGN FINANCES
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025FINANCENewsPolitics

OBSERVER GROUP DEMANDS POLITICAL PARTIES DISCLOSE CAMPAIGN FINANCES

By HGPTV
0
696

GEORGETOWN – The integrity of Guyana’s recent national election financing is facing a global challenge, with the respected Carter Center today issuing a pointed public demand for all political parties to immediately submit their mandatory post-election campaign finance reports.

The call is a direct step toward addressing the nation’s systemic lack of transparency in political funding. ​Under the Representation of the People Act, all parties that contested the recent General and Regional Elections are legally required to file financial disclosures within 35 days of the official declaration of results.

With the results published in the Official Gazette on September 16, the legal deadline for submission to the Chief Election Officer is now imminent. ​The Carter Center, which has observed Guyana’s elections through periods of deep crisis and contention, emphasized that compliance with this law is essential: “The Carter Center encourages all parties to comply with this reporting requirement as a step toward fostering a culture of transparency and accountability,” the statement read. ​

The Context: A History of Opaque Spending​

The Center’s demand is rooted in Guyana’s long-standing failure to regulate campaign finance effectively. Past election observer missions have repeatedly criticized the lack of provisions prohibiting the misuse of state resources, and noted that financial reports, when filed, are widely disregarded as they often do not reflect the reality of electoral spending.​

The issue has been intensified by the 2025 elections, which saw the incumbent PPP/C engage in massive spending, and the newcomer WIN Party, whose leader, Azruddin Mohamed, faces a U.S. indictment on fraud and gold smuggling, also mount an expensive campaign that drew political scrutiny over its funding sources.​

The Carter Center confirmed it is committed to tackling the structural issue, announcing that its final election observation report will include detailed recommendations aimed at improving oversight, disclosure, and enforcement mechanisms for campaign finance.

Previous article
APNU DUNCAN DEMANDS PROBE INTO ‘ALARMING’ DEFECTS ON G$10 BILLION HIGHWAY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ELECTIONS 2025: THE TORTOISE, THE HARE, AND THE BURDEN OF HISTORY.

MOHAMED “SHOCKED” AT ALLEGED ALLIANCE BETWEEN PPP, APNU & FGM