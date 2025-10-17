AFTER FOUR YEARS: TWO TO FACE TRIAL FOR MURDER OF DR. ROACH

GEORGETOWN – After a lengthy Preliminary Inquiry (PI) spanning nearly four years, the two men Hilton Oliver Franklyn (23) and Lenryc Byass (22), who were charged in November 2021 with the murder of Dr. Colin Roach, have been committed to stand trial at the next sitting of the Supreme Court of Judicature.

The critical ruling was delivered by Senior Magistrate Ms. Rhondell Weaver on Friday, October 17, 2025.​ The committal marks a major step forward in a case that rocked the medical and scientific communities.

The Preliminary Inquiry, which began after the men were initially charged, is the judicial process in the Magistrate’s Court used to determine if the prosecution has sufficient evidence, a prima facie case, to warrant a full trial before a judge and jury.

The committal ensures that, nearly four years after the shocking murder, the case of Dr. Roach moves closer to a final judgment.

