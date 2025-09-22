PNCR’S WORST DEFEAT: PARTY WAS ONLY ABLE TO RAISE $300M FOR ELECTIONS

Georgetown, Guyana – September 22, 2025 – The crushing September 1, 2025 general and regional election defeat has left the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) in turmoil, with insiders now admitting that the party went into battle against billion-dollar machines with little more than loose change.

Executive member Ganesh Mahipaul confessed on the party’s Nation Watch broadcast that APNU’s campaign coffers totaled just about GY$300 millions, a staggering contrast to the billions poured into the race by the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the upstart We Invest in Nationhood (WIN). “Money played a significant role,” Mahipaul said bluntly, noting that the party was badly outspent.

For context, APNU+AFC’s 2020 campaign is estimated to have cost nearly GY$2 billion, while this year the PPP/C is believed to have shelled out GY$5 billion on campaign events, advertising, transportation, entertainment, and promotions.



According to the party, WIN also staged a glitzy, well-funded campaign that flooded communities with paraphernalia and rallies. International observers have long flagged the PPP/C’s controversial use of state resources, including Guyana Defence Force aircraft to ferry President Irfaan Ali to events where voters were openly urged to back his re-election.

Like this: Like Loading...