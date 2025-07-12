NORTON UNVEILS $400B PLAN TO SPEND BIG ON GUYANESE IF ELECTED — SAYS ‘IT’S AFFORDABLE AND MORALLY RIGHT’

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Aubrey Norton has pulled back the curtain on what could be one of the most aggressive social spending agendas in Guyana’s history, promising to pump a staggering $400 billion into the pockets of Guyanese households if his A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) wins the upcoming general and regional elections.

The APNU Presidential Candidate says the ambitious plan is not only necessary but fully sustainable, even as critics in the ruling PPP label it as wildly unrealistic.

But Norton insists his proposed billions are backed by clear numbers and a clear vision.

“We’re not going to shy away from investing in people. It’s not just an economic necessity—it’s our moral and constitutional duty,” he declared at a press conference on Friday.

WHERE THE MONEY IS GOING

Under Norton’s plan, APNU would spend:

$100 billion to raise salaries across the board

to raise salaries across the board $40 billion to lift the tax-free income threshold to $400,000 per month

to lift the tax-free income threshold to $53 billion to increase old-age pensions from $41,000 to $100,000 monthly

to increase old-age pensions from monthly $25 billion for a national childcare allowance

for a $9 billion for a student stipend program targeting tertiary institutions

Norton said this major expenditure, which amounts to roughly 30% of the national budget in the first year, would be financed by slashing government corruption and inefficiency, as well as diversifying the economy beyond oil.

He argued that despite Guyana’s oil wealth, poverty remains high, calling it an “astounding contradiction” that must be corrected. “Guyana’s per capita GDP is on par with the UAE, but our poverty levels are between 35 to 42%. That is unacceptable,” Norton said.

A RACE TO END POVERTY

The APNU leader said the ultimate goal is to meet—and even beat—the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These include eliminating poverty, ending hunger, providing quality education, and ensuring universal access to clean water and energy.

“Our development model will be data-driven. While we know oil prices can fall, our plan is to diversify—agriculture, manufacturing, ICT—we’re not putting all our eggs in the ExxonMobil basket,” Norton said.

PPP CRIES FOUL, CALLS PLAN ‘FANTASY’

The governing PPP has not held back its criticism, calling Norton’s economic blueprint nothing more than a campaign fantasy that lacks serious grounding. However, Norton says the real problem lies in the PPP’s chronic mismanagement of public resources.

“We’ve made it clear—our government will not be riddled with corruption like theirs,” Norton fired back. “40% of what they spend is lost to graft. Clean governance alone will recover billions.”

‘IT CAN BE DONE’

Norton’s plan hinges on two key assumptions: reducing corruption drastically, and tapping into increased oil revenues in the coming years.

With more than 200,000 workers, 74,000 pensioners, and thousands of students and families potentially benefiting from these programs, the proposal represents a direct appeal to voters’ wallets.

The big question now is whether Guyanese will buy into Norton’s billion-dollar vision—or dismiss it as election-year grandstanding. Either way, one thing is clear: Norton is going all-in on a promise to transform lives, one big cheque at a time.

