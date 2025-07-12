Saturday, July 12, 2025
HomeArticlesFORMER BARTICA MAYOR BACKS PRESIDENT ALI FOR SECOND TERM
ArticlesBREAKING NEWS!!ELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

FORMER BARTICA MAYOR BACKS PRESIDENT ALI FOR SECOND TERM

By HGPTV
0
76

BARTICA — In a move that has sent more ripples through the political landscape, former Bartica Mayor and longtime APNU supporter Gifford Marshall has come out in full support of President Irfaan Ali’s bid for a second term.

Marshall, who had largely stepped away from frontline politics since leaving office in 2023, broke his silence this morning in a heartfelt Facebook post. The former mayor, known for his leadership during Bartica’s transition to township status in 2016, praised President Ali’s leadership style and national vision, citing a personal meeting earlier this year that left a lasting impression.

“What struck me,” Marshall wrote, “was the President’s genuine passion for fostering unity among all Guyanese, his commitment to religious tolerance, and his ambitious vision for infrastructure development.”

He continued, “His dynamic energy, deep love for our country, and pragmatic approach to governance are truly commendable. ”

Marshall’s endorsement comes just weeks after he hinted at a political reawakening, declaring that the stakes in the upcoming elections were too high for him to remain on the sidelines.

His public break with the APNU’s expected stance is being read by some as a signal of shifting tides within opposition circles. Reflecting on the country’s future, Marshall said he believes Guyana needs a leader who can match the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

“Dr. Ali has shown the vision and dedication required to guide Guyana through this crucial period in our history,” he wrote. “I applaud his achievements during his tenure and extend my best wishes for continued success in the 2025 elections and beyond.

”Marshall’s endorsement, while personal, carries weight. As Bartica’s first mayor, he helped shape one of the country’s youngest towns, gaining the respect of constituents across party lines.

Though he’s kept a low profile since his departure from office, his latest move positions him firmly back in the national conversation.

With elections on the horizon and political lines being drawn, Marshall’s support for President Ali adds a new layer to the unfolding campaign narrative, and suggests that not all loyalties are set in stone.

Previous article
“SUGAR DONE” SAGA: NORTON BACKPEDALS AS APNU DOES DAMAGE CONTROL AFTER COALITION PARTNER’S COMMENTS
Next article
NORTON UNVEILS $400B PLAN TO SPEND BIG ON GUYANESE IF ELECTED — SAYS ‘IT’S AFFORDABLE AND MORALLY RIGHT’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Body of Brazilian miner found floating in Mazaruni River

APPOINTMENTS OF SENIOR TEACHERS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS EXPECTED SOON.