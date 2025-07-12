FORMER BARTICA MAYOR BACKS PRESIDENT ALI FOR SECOND TERM

BARTICA — In a move that has sent more ripples through the political landscape, former Bartica Mayor and longtime APNU supporter Gifford Marshall has come out in full support of President Irfaan Ali’s bid for a second term.

Marshall, who had largely stepped away from frontline politics since leaving office in 2023, broke his silence this morning in a heartfelt Facebook post. The former mayor, known for his leadership during Bartica’s transition to township status in 2016, praised President Ali’s leadership style and national vision, citing a personal meeting earlier this year that left a lasting impression.

“What struck me,” Marshall wrote, “was the President’s genuine passion for fostering unity among all Guyanese, his commitment to religious tolerance, and his ambitious vision for infrastructure development.”

He continued, “His dynamic energy, deep love for our country, and pragmatic approach to governance are truly commendable. ”

Marshall’s endorsement comes just weeks after he hinted at a political reawakening, declaring that the stakes in the upcoming elections were too high for him to remain on the sidelines.

His public break with the APNU’s expected stance is being read by some as a signal of shifting tides within opposition circles. Reflecting on the country’s future, Marshall said he believes Guyana needs a leader who can match the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

“Dr. Ali has shown the vision and dedication required to guide Guyana through this crucial period in our history,” he wrote. “I applaud his achievements during his tenure and extend my best wishes for continued success in the 2025 elections and beyond.

”Marshall’s endorsement, while personal, carries weight. As Bartica’s first mayor, he helped shape one of the country’s youngest towns, gaining the respect of constituents across party lines.

Though he’s kept a low profile since his departure from office, his latest move positions him firmly back in the national conversation.

With elections on the horizon and political lines being drawn, Marshall’s support for President Ali adds a new layer to the unfolding campaign narrative, and suggests that not all loyalties are set in stone.

