PARTY FURY ERUPTS OVER NOMINATION DAY MANIPULATION CLAIMS!

GEORGETOWN — Tensions escalated at the Umana Yana this week as leaders of the Alliance For Change, the Assembly of Liberty and Prosperity, and the Forward Guyana Movement voiced serious concerns over the Elections Commission’s handling of Nomination Day procedures.

Reports indicate that political parties have been camping at the venue for days, positioning themselves to be first in line for submitting their nomination documents. The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) was initially seen among the first groups to queue, but controversy has since erupted after the Elections Commission wrote to AFC and ALP leaders, stating that the PPP would be allowed to hand in its list as the second party.

This decision has left leaders questioning whether the Commission is unfairly shifting the order despite all parties having arrived earlier.Nigel Hughes, leader of the AFC, slammed the decision.

“For the Elections Commission to claim that the PPP is second without a formal, agreed-upon order is not only a manipulation of the process but also a breach of the principle of equal treatment,” Hughes said.

He noted that security officials on site had documented the arrival times and positions of the various parties, a record that appears to conflict with the Commission’s decision.Amanza Walton-Desir, leader of the Forward Guyana Movement, expressed her worry about her party’s position.

Her party, which was reportedly fourth in line, now faces the possibility of being pushed even further back. Walton-Desir stressed that early submission of nomination lists is crucial, as parties have been given only 24 hours to make necessary corrections—a sharp cut from the previous seven-day window.Simona Broomes, leader of the ALP, shared similar frustrations.

“The Commission has not provided clear guidelines or timely updates. Many newer parties, including ours, have been left in the dark about the rules,” she said, calling on the Elections Commission to clarify the nomination process once and for all.

Critics also noted that the GECOM secretariat has yet to host any press conferences since the election date was announced and the nomination process began, a silence that has only added to the growing unease among political players.

As the deadline looms, the controversy continues to raise questions about fairness and transparency in the electoral process.

