INTERNATIONAL BUILDING EXPO TO UNVEIL GUYANA’S FUTURE IN GRAND STYLE FROM AUGUST 14

GUYANA — The countdown is on for International Building Expo 2025, which kicks off on August 14 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, with organizers promising a high-impact showcase of the country’s fast-moving housing, construction, and infrastructure development.

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal toured the site on Thursday and gave the green light, saying preparations are “well advanced” despite the challenges of working around cricket matches at the same venue. “The tents are going up, the various pavilions… we’re on track,” Croal confirmed.

With 95% of exhibition booths already booked, organizers say the demand reflects growing interest in Guyana’s development push. Only a handful of smaller booths remain available.

This year’s event is expected to be a turning point—not just for investors and developers, but for families, homeowners, and ordinary Guyanese. The Expo will place a strong focus on environmental sustainability and biodiversity, aligning with Guyana’s recent hosting of a Global Biodiversity Conference.

Upon entering, visitors will be greeted with immersive digital displays—large monitors showcasing the transformation of Guyana’s built environment and the roadmap to “Guyana 2030.” The displays will highlight how growth in housing and infrastructure is shaping the country’s future.

Croal emphasized the expo’s importance as a networking hub. “People will meet new and seasoned players in the industry. It’s an opportunity to connect, learn, and see what’s coming next,” he said.

One of the marquee features will be the “Dream Realised” initiative, which includes the distribution of over 2,000 land titles, especially targeting new housing areas on the East Coast of Demerara. From August 15 to 17, Agreements of Sale will be signed and titles processed on-site.

Beyond the business, the event is designed to be family-friendly, with food courts, children’s spaces, and entertainment every evening from 6:00 PM onward. While the August 14 opening ceremony will maintain a formal tone, each subsequent night will feature a different entertainment theme.

Croal also addressed common complaints from past expos, announcing major improvements to traffic flow and parking, which should ease congestion and enhance the overall visitor experience.

The event, which closes on August 17, is being held under the theme “The Road to Success, Guyana 2030 and Beyond.” It brings together stakeholders from across the construction, finance, insurance, design, and sustainability sectors—making it not just an expo, but a window into the country’s future.

