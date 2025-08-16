NORTON: PRIVATE SECTOR TOO DEPENDENT ON GOVERNMENT SPENDING

Georgetown, Guyana — Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has accused Guyana’s private sector of being overly reliant on government spending, warning that this dependency weakens its role as the country’s true engine of growth.

At the launch of APNU’s manifesto on Friday at the Pegasus Corporate Business Centre, Norton pointed to figures showing state spending ballooning from 39% in 2021 to 83% of non-oil GDP in 2024.

“The government’s spending has diminished the role of the private sector,” Norton said, questioning whether businesses could withstand shocks in a post-oil economy. Norton also backed APNU candidate Dexter Todd, who controversially argued that the private sector undermined the former APNU+AFC administration and forced it to rely on heavy taxation.

“Todd is making a point…I support what Todd would have said,” Norton told reporters.Between 2015 and 2020, the APNU+AFC government introduced over 300 taxes and fees, including VAT on electricity, water, mobile internet, and private health and education, sparking anger from businesses and consumers alike.

Private sector leaders frequently accused the coalition of stifling investment with red tape and heavy taxation. Now on the campaign trail, Norton says APNU will rebuild ties with business leaders “as mature people,” stressing that disagreement should not mean hostility.

“The private sector has to get most of its business from government. We intend to change that,” he promised.

