Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomeArticlesBUSINESSMAN LINKED TO BRUTAL FATHER-SON ATTACK — POLICE HUNT THREE
ArticlesCourtCrimeNews

BUSINESSMAN LINKED TO BRUTAL FATHER-SON ATTACK — POLICE HUNT THREE

By HGPTV
0
1166

Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast — Two men are in custody and police have issued Wanted Bulletins for three others, including businessman Andra Parag, as investigators probe the attempted murder of Raagendra Sooragpaul and his father, Sookedeo Sooragpaul, who were beaten during a violent home attack earlier this year.

The incident took place on March 14, 2025, during the Phagwah holiday, when three men stormed the Sooragpauls’ Lot 23 Anna Regina home. After asking for Raagendra’s brother, the men turned on the family, kicking and cuffing 62-year-old Sookedeo to the ground before attacking Raagendra with a baseball bat.

Both men suffered serious injuries. While initially treated at the Suddie Public Hospital, further medical checks in the United States later revealed that Sookedeo had sustained multiple broken ribs.Police said one of the suspects, 33-year-old Jose Bristol of Georgetown, has confessed to the crime.

During questioning, Bristol alleged that he was hired by businessman Andra Parag to “teach the Sooragpauls a lesson” over an unpaid $40 million debt owed to another prominent businessman, Junior Baksh. Bristol told investigators he was promised $1 million for the job but only received half. He also claimed Parag is hiding in Venezuela.

A second suspect, 38-year-old businessman Kevin Dey of Lamaha Gardens, was arrested soon after. Dey, the brother of social media comedian “Doggy” (Bradley Sampson), is alleged to have worked with Parag on other violent assignments.

Despite multiple checks, police have so far been unable to locate Parag, Jermaine Adams, and Rayfield London, and Wanted Bulletins have since been issued for their arrest.

The Sooragpaul family’s ordeal has shocked the Anna Regina community, where residents say the violence has left them shaken. Police have assured that investigations are ongoing as they pursue all suspects connected to the attack.

Previous article
‘WE WILL NOT ALLOW IT’: NORTON WARNS PPP/C AGAINST ELECTION RIGGING AT VREED-EN-HOOP RALLY
Next article
NORTON: PRIVATE SECTOR TOO DEPENDENT ON GOVERNMENT SPENDING
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ALEXANDER SAYS SAYS OIL RIG WORKERS DENIED THE RIGHT TO VOTE

THIS IS NOT US: WIN CAMPAIGN CONDEMNS RACIST FLYER CIRCULATING ONLINE