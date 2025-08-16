BUSINESSMAN LINKED TO BRUTAL FATHER-SON ATTACK — POLICE HUNT THREE

Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast — Two men are in custody and police have issued Wanted Bulletins for three others, including businessman Andra Parag, as investigators probe the attempted murder of Raagendra Sooragpaul and his father, Sookedeo Sooragpaul, who were beaten during a violent home attack earlier this year.

The incident took place on March 14, 2025, during the Phagwah holiday, when three men stormed the Sooragpauls’ Lot 23 Anna Regina home. After asking for Raagendra’s brother, the men turned on the family, kicking and cuffing 62-year-old Sookedeo to the ground before attacking Raagendra with a baseball bat.

Both men suffered serious injuries. While initially treated at the Suddie Public Hospital, further medical checks in the United States later revealed that Sookedeo had sustained multiple broken ribs.Police said one of the suspects, 33-year-old Jose Bristol of Georgetown, has confessed to the crime.

During questioning, Bristol alleged that he was hired by businessman Andra Parag to “teach the Sooragpauls a lesson” over an unpaid $40 million debt owed to another prominent businessman, Junior Baksh. Bristol told investigators he was promised $1 million for the job but only received half. He also claimed Parag is hiding in Venezuela.

A second suspect, 38-year-old businessman Kevin Dey of Lamaha Gardens, was arrested soon after. Dey, the brother of social media comedian “Doggy” (Bradley Sampson), is alleged to have worked with Parag on other violent assignments.

Despite multiple checks, police have so far been unable to locate Parag, Jermaine Adams, and Rayfield London, and Wanted Bulletins have since been issued for their arrest.

The Sooragpaul family’s ordeal has shocked the Anna Regina community, where residents say the violence has left them shaken. Police have assured that investigations are ongoing as they pursue all suspects connected to the attack.

