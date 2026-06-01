MOHAMED SAYS CABINET REGION 7 VISIT MUST DELIVER RESULTS, NOT PHOTO OPS

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is calling on the government to ensure its Cabinet outreach in Region Seven delivers real solutions for residents, rather than what he described as a political exercise built around optics.

In a public statement, Mohamed criticised the PPP/C administration’s visit to several communities in the region, arguing that residents continue to face problems that have existed for years.

“I noticed you sent your entire Cabinet to Region Seven for the normal poppy show, just for optics, not to fix problems,” Mohamed said.

He said many of the issues now before government officials were already raised during his own recent visits to parts of Region Seven.

“I have highlighted so many concerns of the different villages in Region Seven, and yet the problems aren’t addressed,” he said.

Mohamed argued that the cost of moving Cabinet members across the region could amount to “tens of millions of dollars” from taxpayers, while residents remain without basic services.

“What I am doing, what one man did, your entire Cabinet is doing presently,” Mohamed said, as he urged the government to use the visit to resolve the complaints raised by residents.

He said the government should not simply collect concerns, but act on them immediately.

“I am expecting you to ensure, since they’re in Bartica and the different parts, let them get these issues addressed as soon as possible for the people of Region Seven,” Mohamed said.

In Isseneru, the Opposition Leader said residents raised several concerns, including high airfare prices, land access issues, water shortages, poor roads, and the absence of reliable electricity.

He said pensioners are also being forced to travel to Bartica to collect their payments, adding that the cost of travel can place a heavy burden on elderly residents.

“Pensioners are forced to travel to Bartica to collect pensions, as no visits have been made by social services to make pension payouts for the year,” Mohamed said.

He added that the travel cost to Bartica and back could be close to one month’s pension.

Mohamed also said residents continue to face unreliable water access despite spending on wells.

“Despite billions spent on two wells, many residents still lack reliable access to water, due to poor functioning,” he said.

He further pointed to the need for a new primary school, all-weather roads, a water ambulance, and the delivery of electricity that he said had been promised years ago.

“Electricity poles and wiring were installed with promises of electricity supply. Yet years later, the community remains without electricity,” he said.

In Kangaruma, Mohamed said residents complained about private lands being converted into mining areas without proper approval or consultation with the village council.

He also raised concerns about the condition of the health post, the deterioration of the school building, and the failure to commission new teachers’ quarters.

“The school building is deteriorating, with walls cracking,” Mohamed said, adding that a request for a new building was reportedly made more than two years ago.

He said teachers continue to live in poor conditions despite the construction of new quarters.

“The new teachers’ quarters were constructed last year, but have not been commissioned, and they still have our teachers living in inhumane conditions,” he said.

Mohamed also said the school feeding programme is under pressure because food costs have exceeded the budget provided.

“The school feeding programme is under strain as the cost of food items exceeds the allocated budget,” he said.

He also raised concern about students having to travel by boat without proper shelter.

“Students require a proper school boat with shed, as they currently rely on a private boat without shed,” Mohamed said.

According to him, children are forced to travel during rainfall without adequate protection for themselves or their school materials.

The Opposition Leader further said a village well installed last August is not functioning, leaving residents dependent on rainwater and creek water.

He also said many villagers still do not have birth certificates, creating difficulties for children preparing for national examinations.

“This is a major concern for children that sit in the Grade Six and CSEC examinations,” he said.

Mohamed also claimed that requests by village leaders for firearm licences remain unanswered, despite documents being submitted.

In Tassarene and other communities, he pointed to water problems, school repairs, bat infestation, poor dormitory conditions, housing concerns and garbage collection issues.

He said conditions in school dormitories are unacceptable and called for urgent intervention.

“How can we have our children living in those conditions?” Mohamed questioned.

Mohamed said Region Seven residents should not still be struggling for water, electricity, roads, schools and proper health services at a time when Guyana has access to large national budgets.

He said the government must move beyond appearances and address the concerns raised by communities.