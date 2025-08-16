Saturday, August 16, 2025
PRESS ASSOCIATION WARNS AGAINST INTIMIDATION OF JOURNALISTS DURING ELECTION SEASON

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana — The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has raised alarm over what it describes as growing attempts to censor and intimidate journalists by political figures, candidates, and party supporters in the lead-up to the September elections.

In a statement issued this week, the GPA urged all stakeholders to respect the role of the media and the work of journalists during the campaign season. The association cautioned that recent allegations and acts of intimidation not only threaten the professional integrity of reporters but also put their personal safety at risk.

The GPA said it is particularly troubled by threats against journalists pursuing stories linked to corruption, warning that such actions foster self-censorship and undermine press freedom. “Journalists should be allowed to work without being intimidated or forced to self-censor,” the association stated, calling on political actors to immediately desist from such practices.

At the same time, the GPA reminded its members of their responsibility to uphold the values of the profession by remaining objective, transparent, and balanced in their reporting.

With tensions running high on the campaign trail, the GPA’s call highlights the delicate balance between press freedom and political pressure, underscoring the need for journalists to carry out their duties free from harassment.

HGPTV
