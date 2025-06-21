Saturday, June 21, 2025
NON PARIEL MURDER: DECEASED ASKED DAUGHTER TO MOVE OUT; SHE WAS MURDERED HOURS LATER

Non Pariel – The last time anyone heard from 46-year-old Jenny Mohamed, known affectionately as “Baby,” she had just asked her daughter to move out of their Non Pariel home. That plea would be one of her final acts, days later, her body was found dumped in a trench.

What began as a missing person’s report on June 12 has turned into one of the most disturbing murder investigations in recent memory. Jenny’s decomposed body was recovered on June 19, bound and bearing multiple stab wounds, a rope still tied around her neck. The suspects: her own daughter and son-in-law.

According to police, Jenny was last seen alive by her husband, Rasheed Mohamed, around 6:15 a.m. on June 10. He told police that he left her at home with their 25-year-old daughter and the daughter’s 28-year-old common-law husband. The night before, an argument had erupted in the household. Jenny had asked her daughter to leave.

When Jenny’s sister couldn’t reach her later that day or in the days that followed, alarm bells rang. She said they spoke daily. By June 13, police had visited Jenny’s Non Pariel home but found nothing suspicious at first glance—no signs of struggle, no disturbed soil in the yard.

That changed on June 16. Officers returned to the house and found suspected bloodstains on the walls, couch, and floor. More stains were found in a bedroom and kitchen. All of them had been wiped in an apparent effort to clean up, but tests confirmed it was human blood. Police secured the scene for forensic analysis, and Rasheed Mohamed was taken into custody.

The following day, investigators arrested the daughter and her partner. As forensic teams combed through the house, they found more blood, along with a handwritten note—allegedly from Jenny—that raised suspicions. Police also collected blood-stained furniture and strands of hair from a vehicle linked to the couple.

The break in the case came two days later.

While in custody, Jenny’s daughter confessed to the killing. She told police that on June 10, she and her partner stabbed and strangled her mother with a rope. They then wrapped the body in a garbage bag and tarpaulin and drove it to Eccles New Road, where they dumped it in a trench.

She led investigators to the site, where Jenny’s body was recovered under video and audio surveillance. The son-in-law later confirmed his role in the murder and the disposal of the body.

The motive remains unclear, but what’s certain is that a mother’s final attempt to reclaim peace in her home ended with betrayal and violence.

Jenny Mohamed’s murder has left her family and community reeling. As the investigation continues and legal proceedings begin, many are struggling to come to terms with the brutal loss of a woman described by relatives as loving, dependable, and devoted to her family—right up until the end.

