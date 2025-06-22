Sunday, June 22, 2025
BURKE NOT OFF THE HOOK: POLICE PUSH FOR FRESH CHARGES, EXTRADITION

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – June 21, 2025

Despite a recent court ruling in favour of political activist Rickford Burke, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is standing its ground. In a statement issued Saturday, the GPF said it remains in possession of what it describes as “cogent, compelling, and irrefutable evidence” that Burke attempted to extort a local businessman.

The statement comes days after Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire issued a ruling in a constitutional challenge brought by Burke, who resides in the United States. While the full details of that decision are yet to be published, the Police Force’s response signals its continued intent to pursue criminal charges.

“The matter is under review,” the statement noted, “and the Police is awaiting further legal advice in relation to the institution of fresh charges.”

Burke, a vocal government critic and head of the New York-based Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), has repeatedly denied the allegations. In previous statements, he claimed the charges were politically motivated and aimed at silencing dissent. The extortion claims first surfaced publicly in 2022 when police issued a wanted bulletin for him, alleging he had attempted to pressure a prominent businessman into making a payment under threat of reputational harm.

The case has gained attention not only for its political undercurrents but also for the broader questions it raises about free speech, due process, and the use of cybercrime laws. In late 2022, Burke was charged in absentia with multiple offences, including cybercrime and sedition, but a High Court order later barred authorities from enforcing those charges without court oversight.

Now, with the Chief Justice’s ruling clearing the way for extradition, police say they will pursue that route under Guyana’s Fugitive Offenders Act.

“Since Mr. Burke remains outside of the jurisdiction of Guyana, extradition proceedings will be pursued… in keeping with the ruling of the Chief Justice,” the GPF said.

It remains to be seen how U.S. authorities will respond. Extradition from the United States is a lengthy and often complex legal process, requiring the requesting country to demonstrate that the alleged offence would be recognized under both jurisdictions.

For now, Burke remains in New York, continuing his activism and publicly challenging the legitimacy of the charges. Meanwhile, Guyanese authorities appear determined to bring him before the local courts.

HGPTV
