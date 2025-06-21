TRAGEDY IN THE BACKDAM: YOUNG COUPLE MURDERED, THREE NOW IN CUSTODY

REGION ONE — A remote mining community has been shaken by the brutal killings of two young residents from the Barama River area, as police confirm the arrest of three suspects in connection with what they are calling an alleged double murder.

The victims, 24-year-old Mark Thomas, an Amerindian man, and Wendy James, a woman of Guyanese heritage, were found dead in the New Star Backdam area of the North West District, Region One. The two were reportedly in a relationship and had been living and working in the gold-rich but often volatile interior region.

Police say the incident occurred on Sunday, June 16. In the days that followed, investigators from Regional Division #1 launched a search across the dense and rugged terrain of the Backdam. By Wednesday, June 19, all three suspects had been located and taken into custody.

The suspects have been identified as Kizzian Baird, a woman of mixed ancestry, and two men: Junior Richmond, also known as “Po-Pal,” and Ewart Wilson, both of African descent. According to police, the trio fled their homes immediately after the crime, prompting a focused manhunt in the surrounding forested area.

Authorities say the suspects were hiding out in separate locations within the Backdam when they were found. Since their arrest, each has been questioned on video and audio, while witnesses have given written statements placing them at the scene and implicating them in the killings.

The motive has not yet been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, families and friends of Thomas and James are left grieving and awaiting answers. The couple was said to be well known in the Barama River and Baramita communities, where news of their deaths has stirred sorrow and outrage.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled for Monday, June 23, at Port Kaituma.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information that could support the investigation to come forward.

