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SANCHARA REJECTS CLAIMS LINKING HIM TO HENRY BOYS’ KILLING

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – After weeks of testimony in one of Berbice’s most closely watched murder trials, the case over the deaths of Isaiah and Joel Henry is now narrowing around a central question: which version of events will the court accept?

Anil Sanchara, called “Magga,” and Vinood Gopaul, called “Dan Pole” and “Rasta,” are on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall for the alleged murders of the two teenagers, whose bodies were discovered in September 2020.

The case has relied heavily on the testimony of Akash Singh, Sanchara’s brother, who previously linked both accused men to the killings. However, during Wednesday’s proceedings, Sanchara sought to distance himself completely from Singh’s account, presenting the court with a version that places him away from the alleged events described by the prosecution.

The central dispute now before the court is whether Singh’s evidence can be relied upon, or whether, as Sanchara suggested, his brother’s account was influenced during the police investigation. The Cotton Tree backdam has remained an important part of the prosecution’s case.

Singh had previously placed Sanchara and Gopaul in that area, while the State suggested that the men were connected to marijuana cultivation there around the time the Henry boys were killed.

Sanchara, however, rejected any link to that location and maintained that he was not part of the events described by his brother. The prosecution challenged that position and maintained its theory that Sanchara, Singh and Gopaul were connected to activities in the backdam before encountering the boys.

The court also heard renewed arguments over the circumstances under which Singh gave information to investigators. While Sanchara questioned the reliability of his brother’s statements, the prosecution maintained that Singh had given his account voluntarily and was not forced by police.

As the exchanges unfolded, the judge reminded Sanchara to keep his answers focused on the questions being asked. The State’s final witness, Royston Henry of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, also testified.

His evidence related to an interaction involving Akash Singh after Singh reportedly saw a newspaper photograph of the murdered boys.

Although the prosecution had earlier indicated that more than 40 witnesses could be called, close to 20 ultimately testified. The witness list included relatives of the Henry boys, police officers, a pathologist, Akash Singh and other supporting witnesses.

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