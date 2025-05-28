Wednesday, May 28, 2025
NO ELECTIONS HELD IN GUYANA IN SUPPORT OF VENEZUELA’S “SHAM” ELECTIONS FOR THE ESSEQUIBO REGION

Guyana Rejects Venezuela’s Symbolic ‘Election’ in Essequibo: President Ali and U.S. Officials Condemn Provocation

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA –
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has declared a so-called “election” in a specially crafted micro-district on the border with Guyana, claiming to have installed a new governor over Guyana’s Essequibo region—a move Guyanese and international officials have dismissed as illegitimate and provocative.

According to reports from Venezuelan state media, Neil Valmayor, a former Navy commander and the ruling United Socialist Party candidate, received 4,720 votes in a micro-constituency made up of 2,143 registered voters in Venezuela’s Bolívar state. The turnout, reportedly 32%, led to Valmayor being named “Governor of Guayana Esequiba”—a symbolic title with no legal or operational control over Guyana’s sovereign territory.

Guyana Responds: ‘We Are Protectors, Not Aggressors’

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his Independence Day speech marking 59 years of political independence, issued a stern rebuke of Venezuela’s actions:

“Let no one mistake our peacefulness for weakness. If our sovereignty is challenged, if our land is threatened—we shall rise as one nation, one people, one destiny.”

President Ali reiterated that Essequibo is Guyana’s territory, and the matter has already been settled in law and history, with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) currently overseeing the dispute.

U.S. Denounces Venezuelan Actions

Michael Kozak, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, issued a statement on Sunday, unequivocally condemning the so-called elections in Essequibo. He labeled Venezuela’s actions a blatant attempt to undermine Guyana’s territorial integrity and stressed that such provocations will not be recognized by the international community.

Region One Officials Say No Venezuelan Presence

On the ground in Region One, Guyanese officials also refuted any claims of Venezuelan electoral activities occurring within Guyana’s borders.

Margaret Lambert, Prime Ministerial Representative for the region, stated:

“No Venezuelan officials ever entered Region One to campaign or request votes. The Venezuelans living here are peaceful, and we live in unity.”

Jason Ramjohn, Assistant Regional Executive Officer, confirmed:

“We haven’t observed or been informed of any fraudulent elections happening in our communities. There has been no mobilization of voters or campaign activity.”

The Government of Guyana, along with international allies and regional stakeholders, continues to monitor developments as Venezuela escalates its rhetoric despite ICJ orders and widespread condemnation.

