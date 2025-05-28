BARABINA ROADS AND BRIDGES ALMOST IMPASSABLE,RESIDENTS CRY FOR HELP

Residents of Barabina Cry Out Over Worsening Road Conditions Despite $1.7B Allocation

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Mabaruma, Region One –

Residents of Barabina Village in Region One are pleading with the Ministry of Public Works to urgently repair their roads and bridges, which they say have deteriorated significantly despite a $1.7 billion investment announced in 2024 for infrastructure in the hinterland.

Since 2021, the Ministry has reportedly conducted assessments and studies to address the poor road conditions in Mabaruma and its surrounding areas. However, residents say they have seen no improvements on the ground, and communities like Barabina remain in a state of neglect.

“This road deh like this since me know meself,” said Julen Williams, a resident of Barabina for over 45 years. “Now me get children and dem punishing same way… when the bus can’t pass, we got to walk.”

Residents report that the unpassable roads, especially during heavy rainfall, are negatively impacting their livelihoods, damaging vehicles, and posing safety risks.

“The condition of the road is really bad, especially when it rains,” said Delicia Marx, who has lived in Barabina for six years. “Water does get high, cars don’t want to come in… the hill break away, drains run through the road.”

A motorcyclist also shared his frustration:

“The rocks so sharp, they bore my bike wheel. The road damaging cars. I wish government could concrete the road.”

Billions Spent, But Residents See No Progress

In 2024, the government announced that over GY$1.7 billion was allocated to rehabilitate vital hinterland roads, including those in Region One, under the Ministry of Public Works’ Hinterland Roads Programme. The project promised improved access, trade opportunities, and better transportation for Indigenous and remote communities.

However, residents of Barabina claim that not a single contractor has been seen in their area.

“We feel forgotten,” one resident said. “The bridge, the hills, the roads—everything just falling apart.”

The people of Barabina are now calling on Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill to visit the area and take immediate corrective measures to end their daily struggles.

“We don’t want promises—we want action. Fix our roads now,” residents appealed.

HGPTV will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates on any response from the Ministry of Public Works.

