EUROPEAN OBSERVATION MISSION DEPLOYS 20 SHORT-TERM OBSERVERS FOR GUYANA’S ELECTIONS.

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Chief Observer Robert Biedron of the European Union Election Observer Mission announced during a press briefing at the Pegasus Corporate Suites in Georgetown that 20 short-term observers will be deployed across Guyana on September 1 to monitor election day proceedings.

The observers will focus on the opening of polls, the voting process, the counting of ballots, and the tabulation of results.

Berron emphasized that the mission’s role is strictly non-interventionist, stating:

“We will not interfere in the process. Our goal is to observe, not to intervene.”

Before deployment, observers underwent comprehensive training on election procedures and international standards to ensure their monitoring is impartial and credible.

The EU Mission had earlier deployed 14 long-term observers across all 10 regions, where they have been engaging with political parties, stakeholders, and attending rallies in the lead-up to the polls.

