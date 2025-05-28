SEPTEMBER 1, 2025, GUYANESE WILL GO TO THE POLLS, PRESIDENT URGES GUYANESE TO REMAIN VIGILANT AND UNIFIED

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has officially announced that Monday, September 1, 2025, will be the date for Guyana’s national and regional elections.

Speaking during his Independence Day address in Berbice to mark Guyana’s 59th anniversary of independence, the Head of State said that after consultations with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the country is fully prepared to conduct free and fair elections.

“Let me be clear. September 1, 2025, is the date for national and regional elections,” President Ali declared, drawing loud applause from the crowd gathered for the commemorative event.

He further assured citizens that the proclamation to dissolve Parliament would be issued shortly, in full compliance with the Constitution of Guyana.

“Soon, I will issue the proclamation dissolving the Parliament,” the President confirmed, signaling the formal beginning of the electoral season.

With the announcement, political parties are expected to ramp up preparations for what will be a crucial election period in the country’s democratic journey.

President Ali also used the moment to call for national unity, urging citizens to rise above political differences during this critical time.

“As we mark 59 years of independence, let us lift our eyes to the horizon, join hands across regions and religions, across language and lineage, and move forward not as six peoples—but as one people.”

In response to the announcement, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to democracy and inclusive development.

“We will continue working to build a Guyana where every citizen—young and old, of every race, gender, and religion—has the opportunity for a progressive and prosperous life,” Jagdeo stated in a press release issued Friday afternoon.

The upcoming elections are expected to shape Guyana’s political, economic, and social direction at a pivotal time, especially with the country’s rapid transformation driven by the oil and gas sector.

Like this: Like Loading...