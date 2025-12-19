NO CASH GRANT THIS YEAR; $100,000 PAYOUT PUSHED TO 2026, WIN. BLASTS GOV’T OVER ANOTHER BROKEN PROMISE

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party, Azruddin Mohamed, has sharply criticised the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government following confirmation that no additional cash grant will be paid to citizens this year, with the promised $100,000 payout deferred to 2026.

President Irfaan Ali announced that the $100,000 cash grant for Guyanese aged 18 and older will be provided under the 2026 National Budget, to be presented early in the new year. The announcement effectively ended weeks of public speculation that a cash grant would be issued before Christmas.

Mohamed reacted strongly to the President’s disclosure, accusing the administration of misleading citizens and retreating from what he described as implied assurances of a Christmas cash grant. He argued that the government had fostered expectations among the population during the election period, only to quietly defer those expectations afterward.

In a pointed response, the WIN leader stated that “the nation’s wealth should not be a reward for obedience,” warning against what he characterised as a governing approach that conditions public benefits on political loyalty or silence.

Speaking during a Facebook address, Mohamed said frustration among citizens has reached a boiling point, particularly among public servants and working-class families who had already made financial plans based on the anticipation of year-end support.

He also criticised the tone and substance of the President’s address, describing it as lengthy but lacking meaningful relief for struggling households. Mohamed contrasted the administration’s post-election messaging with campaign-period rhetoric, during which repeated assurances were made that Guyanese would enjoy a “beautiful Christmas.”

According to Mohamed, many citizens were counting on additional financial assistance to offset rising living costs, and the absence of a year-end grant has left families disappointed and uncertain.

He concluded that the latest development reinforces what he described as a growing pattern of broken promises, cautioning that continued deferral of commitments risks further eroding public trust in the government.

Mohamed maintained that Guyana’s growing national wealth, particularly from oil revenues, must be managed transparently and equitably, with policies that genuinely uplift citizens rather than create dependency or unmet expectations.

