‘THE GREAT DECEPTION’: APNU BLASTS GOVERNMENT’S “DEMEANING GIMMICKS” AND BROKEN PROMISES

HGP Nightly News – In its own assessment, the APNU Coalition has torn into President Irfaan Ali’s recently unveiled five-year plan, branding it a dangerous masterpiece of political marketing that masks a disturbing “nonchalant forward march of dictatorial tendency.” The opposition’s detailed review suggests that beneath the veneer of grand announcements lies a familiar and hollow pattern of vague outcomes, weak delivery mechanisms, and a total absence of accountability that threatens to leave the average citizen behind. By delivering this “people-first” narrative before a politically curated audience rather than the National Assembly, APNU argues the President has effectively dodged the interrogation of costs and risks that a document of such national weight demands, signaling a total disregard for democratic oversight.

This sweeping vision of a modern Guyana powered by oil and digital infrastructure is, according to APNU, a heavy-handed reliance on rhetoric that fails to acknowledge the glaring execution failures of the past five years. The Coalition warns that the government is operating under the false assumption that massive scale automatically produces quality, pointing out that many of these rushed policies are being announced long before any real consultation has taken place. While the administration touts high-tech solutions and new buildings, APNU remains adamant that true development must be judged by the lived experience of the people, specifically through the lenses of cost-of-living relief, service reliability, and income security.

The criticism turns particularly sharp regarding the government’s handling of national wealth, with APNU declaring that five years of unprecedented oil revenues have failed to produce a commensurate improvement in the quality of life for the ordinary Guyanese worker. They have characterized the promised $100,000 cash transfer for 2026 as a “demeaning gimmick” and a significant abuse of electioneering, suggesting that the timing of such promises trivializes the very real struggles of the “small man.” For APNU, leadership requires an honest self-assessment that they claim is entirely missing from the current administration, which they believe is more interested in confining citizens to a state of inadequacy than providing true economic empowerment.

In a move to highlight the growing divide in the country, the Coalition pointed to the recent tax-free bonus for the joint services as a bittersweet victory; while they congratulate the brave men and women in uniform, they expressed deep disappointment that other public servants were excluded from similar relief. APNU has countered the government’s approach by advocating for a dignified living wage, including a $200,000 monthly minimum salary and a 35% graduated wage increase to ensure all citizens can participate meaningfully in this oil-rich economy. They argue that inclusion is not just about access to financial instruments, but about ensuring every household has a predictable and livable income floor.

As the government moves forward with its plan to create 5,000 jobs for the disabled community, APNU offers its support for the concept of fair economic shots but remains highly skeptical of the implementation. Based on the administration’s track record, the Coalition fears that these initiatives will soon require the “urgent fixes” typical of President Ali’s “hurried” governance style. Ultimately, the opposition’s message is one of forewarning, urging citizens to look past the grand narratives and demand a future built on transparency, fairness, and a genuine improvement in the everyday lives of the Guyanese people.

Like this: Like Loading...