Amaila Falls Hydropower Project Controversy:

The government’s handling of the multi-billion dollar Wales Gas to Energy Project and the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project has been labeled a “Ponzi Scheme.” Shadow Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson made the scathing remark during Wednesday’s Budget Debate, exposing several shortcomings and inefficiencies in executing both projects.

Antonio Dey has more on this fiery debate.

