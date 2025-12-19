PRESIDENT ALI UNVEILS AMBITIOUS FIVE-YEAR DEVELOPMENT PLAN

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

President Irfaan Ali has outlined an ambitious five-year development plan, unveiling a wide-ranging set of economic, social and infrastructural initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for all Guyanese.

In a national address on Wednesday evening, President Ali said the plan is designed to secure Guyana’s long-term economic stability by reducing reliance on oil revenues while expanding opportunities across both traditional and emerging sectors. He emphasized that strategic investments in infrastructure, human capital and private enterprise will form the backbone of sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

The Head of State said the government remains committed to diversifying the economy, modernising national infrastructure, expanding business opportunities and creating jobs to ensure inclusive development across the country.

One of the most anticipated announcements was the introduction of a nationwide cash grant. President Ali revealed that Budget 2026, to be presented early in the new year, will provide a $100,000 cash grant to every Guyanese aged 18 and older. He also announced enhanced social support measures, including an increase in the non-contributory old-age pension to $60,000 per month and a rise in the public assistance grant to $40,000 per month.

In a major boost for small and medium-sized enterprises, the President announced new financing options, including access to loans of up to $3 million with zero interest and no collateral requirements. Additionally, corporate taxes will be removed on income earned by companies that provide childcare services and elderly care facilities, a move aimed at encouraging investment in critical social services.

Education remains a central pillar of the development agenda. President Ali announced that Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) facilities will be established in every administrative region. Parents of children with special needs will be actively involved in the management and oversight of these satellite schools. The President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to free education at all levels and increased investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programmes.

Housing and community development also feature prominently in the five-year plan. President Ali disclosed that the longstanding housing application backlog has been fully cleared in all regions except Region Four, where demand continues to outpace supply.

Looking ahead, the government plans to intensify investment in the creation of sustainable communities, focusing on safe and clean living environments with proper drainage systems, adequate street lighting, reduced noise pollution and improved access to essential services such as clean water.

President Ali said the five-year plan reflects a vision of national development that prioritises people, equity and opportunity, ensuring that all Guyanese benefit from the country’s growing economy.

Like this: Like Loading...