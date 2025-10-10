PPP REPORTEDLY JOINS WITH APNU & FGM TO BLOCK WIN MAJORITY IN REG 10

LINDEN – The battle for political dominance in Region 10 (Upper Demerara–Upper Berbice) has ended in a dramatic deadlock, as rival parties set aside their differences to effectively block the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party from taking the Regional Chairmanship.

The election for the Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Friday ended in a tie, forcing the final decision into the hands of the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand.​ The stunning outcome involved a crucial, strategic alliance.

APNU’s nominee, Dominique Blair, secured nine votes, matching the nine votes won by WIN’s candidate, Dillon Goring.​ According to the Official Gazette, the distribution of seats following the 2025 regional elections was a clear mandate for the newcomer: WIN held the largest single bloc with 9 seats, followed by APNU (5 seats), PPP/C (3 seats), and Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) (1 seat).​

The tie means that the PPP/C’s three councillors and the FGM’s single representative joined APNU’s five votes to achieve the nine-vote total for Blair. This calculated political maneuver precisely neutralized WIN’s majority and prevented the party, which swept the region’s popular vote, from governing.​

Region 10 has historically been a strong APNU/PNC stronghold, but the 2025 polls reshaped the political landscape. WIN’s unexpected success, despite their leader Azruddin Mohamed facing a U.S. indictment, has created a volatile local political environment. This strategic alliance by the established parties confirms claims by WIN that opponents would attempt a backroom deal to undermine the popular vote.​

The tie now elevates the political tension to the national level. The next decisive move belongs entirely to Minister Priya Manickchand, who will be required, under law, to convene a special meeting to cast the deciding vote for the Region 10 RDC Chairman. The Minister’s decision will either ratify the strategic cooperation between APNU, PPP/C, and FGM, or honor the simple-majority win by WIN at the ballot box.

