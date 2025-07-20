Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomeArticlesFRESH FACES, NEW ROLES? FERNANDES SIGNALS POSSIBLE LINEUP FOR NEXT GOVERNMENT
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

FRESH FACES, NEW ROLES? FERNANDES SIGNALS POSSIBLE LINEUP FOR NEXT GOVERNMENT

By HGPTV
0
1302

BARTICA — As political parties position themselves ahead of the September 1 general and regional elections, APNU’s prime ministerial candidate, Juretha Fernandes, is hinting at who could take up key roles should the coalition return to government, or serve as its front bench in opposition.

At the Region Seven campaign launch held Saturday night in her hometown of Bartica, Fernandes told supporters that voters should be paying attention not just to presidential candidates, but to the teams surrounding them.

“When you think about voting for people, you have to look at their slate, and you have to be able to identify who their Attorney General could be,” she said during her address at Futu Square.

“I don’t know about other people, but I saw a guy there named Dexter Todd.” Dr. Todd, a criminal defense lawyer, is new to politics and has not officially been named to any post, but his presence at APNU events has sparked speculation about a more formal role.

Fernandes also floated former Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Williams as a strong contender for the Home Affairs or Public Security portfolio, referencing his experience in law enforcement. “Who that person would be? I don’t know about y’all, but I saw Paul Williams there,” she said.

For the Culture, Youth and Sport ministry, Fernandes named Nima Flue-Bess, who previously served as APNU’s shadow minister in that area during the last parliamentary session. “We have got to design things when it comes to sports,” Fernandes said, praising Flue-Bess’s work on the ground, particularly in her home community of Mocha.

The remarks offer a glimpse into APNU’s potential leadership lineup and come amid wider speculation that both major parties, the PPP/C and the APNU+AFC coalition, may introduce new faces into their post-election teams.

While APNU has not officially released a full shadow cabinet or ministerial slate, Fernandes’ comments appear to be part of a broader strategy to demonstrate that the coalition has a capable and diverse team ready to serve in either government or opposition.

Her pitch comes at a critical time, especially in Bartica, a longtime APNU stronghold that has seen increasing political competition in recent years.As the campaign season intensifies, voters will be watching closely not just for policies, but for the people behind them.

Previous article
APNU’S FERNANDES PROMISES EQUAL DEVELOPMENT FOR BARTICA AT REGION SEVEN CAMPAIGN LAUNCH
Next article
EDITORIAL: MOCHA, LINDEN, THE NIGHTCLUB – ONE WEEK, THREE ATTACKS, ZERO JUSTICE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Car thief arrested less than 24 hours after being forced to...

Phagwah observances had to be moderated in light of COVID-19- President...