FRESH FACES, NEW ROLES? FERNANDES SIGNALS POSSIBLE LINEUP FOR NEXT GOVERNMENT

BARTICA — As political parties position themselves ahead of the September 1 general and regional elections, APNU’s prime ministerial candidate, Juretha Fernandes, is hinting at who could take up key roles should the coalition return to government, or serve as its front bench in opposition.

At the Region Seven campaign launch held Saturday night in her hometown of Bartica, Fernandes told supporters that voters should be paying attention not just to presidential candidates, but to the teams surrounding them.

“When you think about voting for people, you have to look at their slate, and you have to be able to identify who their Attorney General could be,” she said during her address at Futu Square.

“I don’t know about other people, but I saw a guy there named Dexter Todd.” Dr. Todd, a criminal defense lawyer, is new to politics and has not officially been named to any post, but his presence at APNU events has sparked speculation about a more formal role.

Fernandes also floated former Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Williams as a strong contender for the Home Affairs or Public Security portfolio, referencing his experience in law enforcement. “Who that person would be? I don’t know about y’all, but I saw Paul Williams there,” she said.

For the Culture, Youth and Sport ministry, Fernandes named Nima Flue-Bess, who previously served as APNU’s shadow minister in that area during the last parliamentary session. “We have got to design things when it comes to sports,” Fernandes said, praising Flue-Bess’s work on the ground, particularly in her home community of Mocha.

The remarks offer a glimpse into APNU’s potential leadership lineup and come amid wider speculation that both major parties, the PPP/C and the APNU+AFC coalition, may introduce new faces into their post-election teams.

While APNU has not officially released a full shadow cabinet or ministerial slate, Fernandes’ comments appear to be part of a broader strategy to demonstrate that the coalition has a capable and diverse team ready to serve in either government or opposition.

Her pitch comes at a critical time, especially in Bartica, a longtime APNU stronghold that has seen increasing political competition in recent years.As the campaign season intensifies, voters will be watching closely not just for policies, but for the people behind them.

