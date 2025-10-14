Tuesday, October 14, 2025
HomeArticlesRAMSAMMY TELLS WIN: 'STOP CRYING... YOUR LEADERS LACK MATURITY'
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

RAMSAMMY TELLS WIN: ‘STOP CRYING… YOUR LEADERS LACK MATURITY’

By HGPTV
0
937

GEORGETOWN – A damning post-mortem of the Opposition’s performance in the recent Regional Democratic Council (RDC) elections has been delivered by political analyst Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, who claims the newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party and its leader, Azruddin Mohamed, have “failed miserably” in their very first major political test.​

Dr. Ramsammy’s commentary follows the swearing-in of RDC councilors, where the ruling PPP/C won the Chairmanship in eight of the ten regions, including key regions that required Opposition cooperation to defend. The analyst’s core assessment: WIN, which displaced the PNC-led APNU as the main Opposition party with 16 parliamentary seats, showed a complete lack of political agility and maturity.​

The Failure to Negotiate​

The analyst argued that the election results in Regions 4, 8, and 10, where no single party had a clear majority, mandated pragmatic negotiation among Opposition parties (WIN, APNU, and FGM).

Dr. Ramsammy pointed to specific losses:​

Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica): Despite the Opposition commanding more votes collectively, the PPP secured the Chair and Vice-Chair after APNU, FGM, or WIN councilors allegedly voted for the PPP candidate under the secret ballot, a loss WIN could have prevented by striking a deal with APNU.

​Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni): The PPP successfully negotiated with the PNC-led APNU, allowing the APNU to take the Vice Chair in exchange for the PPP taking the Chair, a clear “loss for WIN” that allowed the PPP to control another region.​

Region 10 (Upper Demerara–Upper Berbice): The election for Chair ended in a critical 9–9 deadlock between APNU and WIN candidates. Dr. Ramsammy claims this tie, when WIN only needed one vote to win, signals a profound “inability of WIN to effectively negotiate.”​

Dr. Ramsammy stated that the reality was for WIN to make its offer to APNU more attractive than the PPP’s offer, claiming that the PPP had offered APNU the Chair’s position in Region 10 in exchange for the Vice-Chair. “WIN showed they lacked the experience to managed this situation. They failed,” he wrote.​

From RDC to Parliament: A Troubling Precedent

​The analyst warned that this failure has serious ramifications for WIN’s performance in Parliament, where negotiation is required almost daily. Dr. Ramsammy specifically highlighted crucial votes requiring a two-thirds majority, such as on the Appointments Committee, questioning whether WIN can effectively align the Opposition votes.​

He predicted that the upcoming votes for Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be the next major test. “WIN’s failure in the RDC elections for Chairs and VCs raises serious doubts whether they would be able to mobilize and align the opposition’s strength in parliament to oppose the PPP,” Dr. Ramsammy concluded.

He criticized the WIN leadership for resorting to “crying like a spoilt brat” over the results, instead of demonstrating the practicality and political pragmatism required for their constitutional obligation to represent their supporters.

Previous article
“I HAVE NEVER ENGAGED A GOLD BOARD CUSTOMER OUTSIDE THE WALLS OF THE GGB”, ‘GUYANESE CRITIC’ TO BE HAULED BEFORE A JUDGE—AGAIN
Next article
VPAC DEMANDS CONTRACTORS PAY FOR CRUMBLING INFRASTRUCTURE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Teenage pedal cyclist suffers injuries to face, knee after being struck...

Teen in critical condition after parent discovers her with bedsheet tied...