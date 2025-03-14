“MELLY MEL’ QUESTIONED BY US FEDERAL AUTHORITIES,PPP DENIES INVOLVEMENT

As the government continues legal action against human rights activist Melissa Atwell, both locally and internationally, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is denying reports that U.S. Homeland Security agents questioned Atwell.

The activist, known for her outspoken stance on human rights and governance issues, remains at the center of a legal and political battle. At the same time, officials dismiss claims of international involvement in her case.

Get the full details in Travis Chase’s report.

