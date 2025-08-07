RAM CALLS OUT GMSA, PSC FOR WEAK TRADE ADVOCACY

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — As Guyana navigates a delicate trade standoff with the United States, two of the country’s most prominent private sector bodies — the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) — are facing heavy criticism for what some say is their silence when it matters most.

In a sharply worded letter released on July 7, attorney and chartered accountant Christopher Ram accused the PSC and GMSA of being more concerned with appearances than with advocating for their members. “Political theatre masquerading as advocacy,” is how he described their recent actions — or lack thereof — particularly in relation to ongoing trade discussions with the U.S.

Ram questioned whether the current leadership of the two bodies was genuinely invested in protecting private sector interests or simply using their positions to gain influence. “Only the leaders of these bodies can say whether they seek these offices to satisfy their ego or promote their personal, business or political interests,” he wrote, adding that this might explain their failure to stand up for businessman Howard Bulkan, who “join these organisations for the greater good and for proper representation.”

Bulkan, a member of the GMSA and director of Precision Woodworking Ltd., had made his own concerns public two days earlier. In his August 5 letter, Bulkan struck a more measured tone, raising questions about the lack of clarity surrounding the temporary suspension of U.S. reciprocal tariffs — a decision that holds significant implications for local exporters.

Rather than directly attack the organisations, Bulkan pointed to what he called a troubling pattern of detachment. He wrote that the GMSA and PSC’s statements on the matter “read less like endorsements than rehearsed lines,” and suggested that both groups may have been sidelined from key conversations with U.S. counterparts. “One begins to suspect that the GMSA and PSC were not only not consulted but are desperate to pretend they were,” Bulkan stated.

The rift reflects a broader concern among local businesses that Guyana’s private sector institutions have become too aligned with the government and too timid in defending their members’ economic interests. Ram went further, asserting that these bodies have “failed their members” by avoiding substantive engagement with high-stakes issues like trade negotiations.

At the heart of the current controversy is the 90-day hold on U.S. tariffs affecting Guyanese exports. While government officials have described the pause as a diplomatic achievement, some exporters say it’s unclear what long-term benefits will follow. The business community has also raised concerns about not being adequately consulted in the process.

Guyana’s economy, now heavily driven by oil revenues, is still dependent on traditional exports like timber, rice, and sugar. The U.S. remains a key trading partner, and access to that market — particularly on favourable terms — is vital to ensuring smaller industries don’t get squeezed out amid rising costs and shifting trade dynamics.

Yet despite the high stakes, both the GMSA and PSC have been tight-lipped, offering little detail on their role in the discussions. For figures like Ram, that silence is unacceptable. “These institutions must be held to account,” he wrote, “not for how well they mimic official talking points, but for whether they deliver competent, independent advocacy when it counts.”

While Bulkan stopped short of calling for resignations or leadership changes, Ram left little room for doubt. “If you are going to claim to represent the private sector, then act like it,” he said. “Otherwise, step aside.”

